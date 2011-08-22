CodeBaseSections
Aver4Sto+Postzigzag(Set-up for USDJPY only) - expert for MetaTrader 4

ngoc thach
30424
(6)
Using 4 Stochastic + post-zigzag indicator(last post). The result is good!!! Profit trades (% of total --82.26%)

Remember inserting Post-zigzag indicator first!!!

This Set-up for USDJPY only and Point=0.00001:

Setup 1: UseMinilot=true---> The result is stable

Setup 2: UseMinilot=false---> Earn more loss more when you met big wave !! :D

Strategy Tester Report
Aver4Sto+Postzigzag

FxPro.com-Real02 (Build 229)

Setup 1


SymbolUSDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2011.05.02 08:15 - 2011.08.19 23:55 (2011.05.01 - 2011.08.22)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMoneyManagement=true; UseMinilot=true; Lots=0.1; MaximumRisk=0.1; MinLot=0.1; MyStopLoss=800; MyTakeProfit=0; Stopoutlevel=50; Nextopenposition=150; Delay=50; Closebyprofit=false; Maxiposition=5; Needprofit=500; Losscan=500; TimeFrameM1=false; TimeFrameM5=true; TimeFrameM15=true; TimeFrameM30=false; TimeFrameM60=false; TimeFrameM240=false;

Bars in test23041Ticks modelled6079450Modelling quality43.98%
Mismatched charts errors0




Initial deposit500.00



Total net profit4273.05Gross profit5467.34Gross loss-1194.30
Profit factor4.58Expected payoff68.92

Absolute drawdown88.51Maximal drawdown1525.04 (38.43%)Relative drawdown47.91% (446.61)

Total trades62Short positions (won %)62 (80.65%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)

Profit trades (% of total)50 (80.65%)Loss trades (% of total)12 (19.35%)
Largestprofit trade773.76loss trade-402.02
Averageprofit trade109.35loss trade-99.52
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)11 (811.25)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-1008.40)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1834.78 (7)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1008.40 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses2

Setup 2:

SymbolUSDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2011.05.02 08:15 - 2011.08.19 23:55 (2011.05.01 - 2011.08.22)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMoneyManagement=true; UseMinilot=false; Lots=0.1; MaximumRisk=0.1; MinLot=0.1; MyStopLoss=800; MyTakeProfit=0; Stopoutlevel=50; Nextopenposition=150; Delay=50; Closebyprofit=false; Maxiposition=5; Needprofit=500; Losscan=500; TimeFrameM1=false; TimeFrameM5=true; TimeFrameM15=true; TimeFrameM30=false; TimeFrameM60=false; TimeFrameM240=false;

Bars in test23041Ticks modelled6079450Modelling quality43.98%
Mismatched charts errors0




Initial deposit500.00



Total net profit4875.37Gross profit12957.56Gross loss-8082.19
Profit factor1.60Expected payoff78.64

Absolute drawdown84.19Maximal drawdown8715.18 (89.00%)Relative drawdown89.00% (8715.18)

Total trades62Short positions (won %)62 (82.26%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)

Profit trades (% of total)51 (82.26%)Loss trades (% of total)11 (17.74%)
Largestprofit trade1699.20loss trade-2421.25
Averageprofit trade254.07loss trade-734.74
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)11 (823.67)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-7668.13)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)5090.92 (9)consecutive loss (count of losses)-7668.13 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses2


PS: Email to rockyhoangdn@gmail.com if you found mistake when testing on real account. All сomments are welcome!

