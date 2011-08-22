Description:



Using 4 Stochastic + post-zigzag indicator(last post). The result is good!!! Profit trades (% of total --82.26%)



Remember inserting Post-zigzag indicator first!!!

This Set-up for USDJPY only and Point=0.00001:



Setup 1: UseMinilot=true---> The result is stable



Setup 2: UseMinilot=false---> Earn more loss more when you met big wave !! :D

Strategy Tester Report

Aver4Sto+Postzigzag

FxPro.com-Real02 (Build 229) Setup 1



Symbol USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2011.05.02 08:15 - 2011.08.19 23:55 (2011.05.01 - 2011.08.22) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters MoneyManagement=true; UseMinilot=true ; Lots=0.1; MaximumRisk=0.1; MinLot=0.1; MyStopLoss=800; MyTakeProfit=0; Stopoutlevel=50; Nextopenposition=150; Delay=50; Closebyprofit=false; Maxiposition=5; Needprofit=500; Losscan=500; TimeFrameM1=false; TimeFrameM5=true; TimeFrameM15=true; TimeFrameM30=false; TimeFrameM60=false; TimeFrameM240=false;

Bars in test 23041 Ticks modelled 6079450 Modelling quality 43.98% Mismatched charts errors 0









Initial deposit 500.00







Total net profit 4273.05 Gross profit 5467.34 Gross loss -1194.30 Profit factor 4.58 Expected payoff 68.92



Absolute drawdown 88.51 Maximal drawdown 1525.04 (38.43%) Relative drawdown 47.91% (446.61)

Total trades 62 Short positions (won %) 62 (80.65%) Long positions (won %) 0 (0.00%)

Profit trades (% of total) 50 (80.65%) Loss trades (% of total) 12 (19.35%) Largest profit trade 773.76 loss trade -402.02 Average profit trade 109.35 loss trade -99.52 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 11 (811.25) consecutive losses (loss in money) 4 (-1008.40) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 1834.78 (7) consecutive loss (count of losses) -1008.40 (4) Average consecutive wins 6 consecutive losses 2

Setup 2:

Symbol USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2011.05.02 08:15 - 2011.08.19 23:55 (2011.05.01 - 2011.08.22) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters MoneyManagement=true; UseMinilot=false ; Lots=0.1; MaximumRisk=0.1; MinLot=0.1; MyStopLoss=800; MyTakeProfit=0; Stopoutlevel=50; Nextopenposition=150; Delay=50; Closebyprofit=false; Maxiposition=5; Needprofit=500; Losscan=500; TimeFrameM1=false; TimeFrameM5=true; TimeFrameM15=true; TimeFrameM30=false; TimeFrameM60=false; TimeFrameM240=false;

Bars in test 23041 Ticks modelled 6079450 Modelling quality 43.98% Mismatched charts errors 0









Initial deposit 500.00







Total net profit 4875.37 Gross profit 12957.56 Gross loss -8082.19 Profit factor 1.60 Expected payoff 78.64



Absolute drawdown 84.19 Maximal drawdown 8715.18 (89.00%) Relative drawdown 89.00% (8715.18)

Total trades 62 Short positions (won %) 62 (82.26%) Long positions (won %) 0 (0.00%)

Profit trades (% of total) 51 (82.26%) Loss trades (% of total) 11 (17.74%) Largest profit trade 1699.20 loss trade -2421.25 Average profit trade 254.07 loss trade -734.74 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 11 (823.67) consecutive losses (loss in money) 4 (-7668.13) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 5090.92 (9) consecutive loss (count of losses) -7668.13 (4) Average consecutive wins 6 consecutive losses 2





PS: Email to rockyhoangdn@gmail.com if you found mistake when testing on real account. All сomments are welcome!