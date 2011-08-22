Join our fan page
Aver4Sto+Postzigzag(Set-up for USDJPY only) - expert for MetaTrader 4
Description:
Using 4 Stochastic + post-zigzag indicator(last post). The result is good!!! Profit trades (% of total --82.26%)
Remember inserting Post-zigzag indicator first!!!
This Set-up for USDJPY only and Point=0.00001:
Setup 1:
UseMinilot=true---> The result is stable
Setup 2: UseMinilot=false---> Earn more loss more when you met big wave !! :D
FxPro.com-Real02 (Build 229)
Setup 1
|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2011.05.02 08:15 - 2011.08.19 23:55 (2011.05.01 - 2011.08.22)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|MoneyManagement=true; UseMinilot=true; Lots=0.1; MaximumRisk=0.1; MinLot=0.1; MyStopLoss=800; MyTakeProfit=0; Stopoutlevel=50; Nextopenposition=150; Delay=50; Closebyprofit=false; Maxiposition=5; Needprofit=500; Losscan=500; TimeFrameM1=false; TimeFrameM5=true; TimeFrameM15=true; TimeFrameM30=false; TimeFrameM60=false; TimeFrameM240=false;
|Bars in test
|23041
|Ticks modelled
|6079450
|Modelling quality
|43.98%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|4273.05
|Gross profit
|5467.34
|Gross loss
|-1194.30
|Profit factor
|4.58
|Expected payoff
|68.92
|Absolute drawdown
|88.51
|Maximal drawdown
|1525.04 (38.43%)
|Relative drawdown
|47.91% (446.61)
|Total trades
|62
|Short positions (won %)
|62 (80.65%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|50 (80.65%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|12 (19.35%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|773.76
|loss trade
|-402.02
|Average
|profit trade
|109.35
|loss trade
|-99.52
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|11 (811.25)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-1008.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1834.78 (7)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1008.40 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|2
Setup 2:
|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2011.05.02 08:15 - 2011.08.19 23:55 (2011.05.01 - 2011.08.22)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|MoneyManagement=true; UseMinilot=false; Lots=0.1; MaximumRisk=0.1; MinLot=0.1; MyStopLoss=800; MyTakeProfit=0; Stopoutlevel=50; Nextopenposition=150; Delay=50; Closebyprofit=false; Maxiposition=5; Needprofit=500; Losscan=500; TimeFrameM1=false; TimeFrameM5=true; TimeFrameM15=true; TimeFrameM30=false; TimeFrameM60=false; TimeFrameM240=false;
|Bars in test
|23041
|Ticks modelled
|6079450
|Modelling quality
|43.98%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|4875.37
|Gross profit
|12957.56
|Gross loss
|-8082.19
|Profit factor
|1.60
|Expected payoff
|78.64
|Absolute drawdown
|84.19
|Maximal drawdown
|8715.18 (89.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|89.00% (8715.18)
|Total trades
|62
|Short positions (won %)
|62 (82.26%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|51 (82.26%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|11 (17.74%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1699.20
|loss trade
|-2421.25
|Average
|profit trade
|254.07
|loss trade
|-734.74
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|11 (823.67)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-7668.13)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5090.92 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-7668.13 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|2
PS: Email to rockyhoangdn@gmail.com if you found mistake when testing on real account. All сomments are welcome!
