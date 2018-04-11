EA using ZIGZAG

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HI There,


Anybody have developed an EA based on last  ZIGZAG indicator value?

Can someone help developing an EA for me?

Will be great help.


Thanks and Regards,

Deepak

 
Everything about zigzag
  1. Zigzag indicators thread 
  2. ZUP_v150 indicator with template - the post
  3. GoldWarrior EA (Zigzag Trading System) thread
  4. ZigZag Channels thread
  5. Channel trading system with zigzag - the thread
  6. Follow The Bouncing Pip: trading system with zigzag indicators and good EAs (for example - bouncingPipEA_BigBear EA and bouncingPipEA_mPower EA).
  7. Zigzag Scalping system thread
  8. Harmonic Trading thread with ZUP indicators 
  9. 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor (indicator and trading system) - the thread

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Zigzag EA performance


 
Thanks for this, I was also interested in it!
 
Sergey Golubev:
Everything about zigzag
  1. Zigzag indicators thread
  2. GoldWarrior EA (Zigzag Trading System) thread
  3. ZigZag Channels thread
  4. Channel trading system with zigzag - the thread
  5. Follow The Bouncing Pip: trading system with zigzag indicators and good EAs (for example - bouncingPipEA_BigBear EA and bouncingPipEA_mPower EA).
  6. Zigzag Scalping system thread
  7. Harmonic Trading thread with ZUP indicators 
  8. 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor (indicator and trading system) - the thread

============

Thank you Sergey Golubev ! 

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