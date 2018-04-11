EA using ZIGZAG
Everything about zigzag
- Zigzag indicators thread
- ZUP_v150 indicator with template - the post
- GoldWarrior EA (Zigzag Trading System) thread
- ZigZag Channels thread
- Channel trading system with zigzag - the thread
- Follow The Bouncing Pip: trading system with zigzag indicators and good EAs (for example - bouncingPipEA_BigBear EA and bouncingPipEA_mPower EA).
- Zigzag Scalping system thread
- Harmonic Trading thread with ZUP indicators
- 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor (indicator and trading system) - the thread
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- ZigZag For Long Term - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Random ZigZaG - expert for MetaTrader 4
- The adviser on the indicator ZigZag - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Fibo Retracement Trader - expert for MetaTrader 5
- DoubleZigZag - expert for MetaTrader 5
- ZigZagEvgeTrofi ver. 1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Last ZZ50 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- FMOneEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Aver4Sto+Postzigzag(Set-up for USDJPY only) - expert for MetaTrader 4
- e_RP_250 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- On the MaZi - expert for MetaTrader 4
- FX-CHAOS_SCALP - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Fractal ZigZag Expert - expert for MetaTrader 4
Thanks for this, I was also interested in it!
Sergey Golubev:
Everything about zigzag
Everything about zigzag
- Zigzag indicators thread
- GoldWarrior EA (Zigzag Trading System) thread
- ZigZag Channels thread
- Channel trading system with zigzag - the thread
- Follow The Bouncing Pip: trading system with zigzag indicators and good EAs (for example - bouncingPipEA_BigBear EA and bouncingPipEA_mPower EA).
- Zigzag Scalping system thread
- Harmonic Trading thread with ZUP indicators
- 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor (indicator and trading system) - the thread
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Thank you Sergey Golubev !
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HI There,
Anybody have developed an EA based on last ZIGZAG indicator value?
Can someone help developing an EA for me?
Will be great help.
Thanks and Regards,
Deepak