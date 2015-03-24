FMOneEA is a scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It works only on one hour timeframe (PERIOD_H1).

FMOneEA calculation is based of ZigZag and MACD indicators on H1 timeframe. Caution: make sure that the ZigZag indicator is in the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL4\Indicators\. Hope it is useful.

Default Property for FMOneEA is as follows, and the results of the Strategy Tester below use the default property.

Last modify (update): 17/07/2015.

Update (21/04/2015):

Improved signal formula, to make it more accurate.

Added Redemption function to Redemption Loss Order.

Update (29/04/2015):

Fixed code for Redemption and option for multiplication Lost Redemption.

Improved codes for braking movement.

Simplified signal formula.

Update (26/05/2015):

Fixed code for Lots Redemption.

Increased the speed of the EA process.

Improved code for the Trailing Stop and Trailing Profit.

If setting: UseTrailingStop = True, AutoTrailingStop = True, and AutomaticTakeProfit = True, then, when Stop Loss is Trailing, Take Profit will be Trailing too, so Take Profit will be dynamic.

Update (2/06/2015):

Error correction in FM1Redemption() function.

Added scripts to move Stop Loss to the BEP, if order is profit, before the Trailing Stop is done.

Added Option for Maximum Lot Redemption (for multiplication Lots Redemption).

Corrected signal calculation formula on the FMOneCalculation() function.

Update (16/07/2015):

Error correction for variable arrays timeframe because the array mat [4] was out of range (in update_5).

Update (17/07/2015): (Update_07)

Simplified the signal formula , without ZigZag indicator.

Update (17/08/2015): (Update_08)

Improvement of the program structure.



Fixed bugs in open order.







input string FMOneEA = "Copyright © 2014 3RJ ~ Roy Philips-Jacobs" ; input string FMOneEATF = "FMOneEA working on all Timeframes (M1 to MN1)" ; input int FMOneEAPeriod = PERIOD_H4 ; extern bool FridayTrade = True; extern bool Redemption = True; input string OptimizationLots = "Set LotsOptimization=True" ; extern bool LotsOptimization = True; extern double Lots = 0.01 ; extern double LotsRedempt = 2.0 ; extern double MaxLotsRedempt = 4.0 ; extern int MaxOpenOrder = 12 ; input string AutomaticSystemTP = "Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False" ; extern bool AutomaticTakeProfit = True; extern bool NoMinimumTakeProfit = True; input string MinimumSystemTP = "If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False" ; extern double MinimumTP = 10 ; input string ManualSystemTP = "If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False" ; extern double TakeProfit = 20 ; input string AutomaticSystemSL = "Set AutomaticStopLoss=True" ; extern bool AutomaticStopLoss = True; input string ManualSystemSL = "If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False" ; extern double StopLoss = 157 ; extern bool UseTrailingStop = True; extern bool AutoTrailingStop = True; extern double TrailingStop = 14.0 ; extern double TrailingStopStep = 1.0 ; input string UsingSecureBEP = "Set UseSecureBEP == True or False" ; extern bool UseSecureBEP = False;





Testing results: