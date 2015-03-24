Join our fan page
FMOneEA is a scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It works only on one hour timeframe (PERIOD_H1).
FMOneEA calculation is based of ZigZag and MACD indicators on H1 timeframe. Caution: make sure that the ZigZag indicator is in the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL4\Indicators\. Hope it is useful.
Default Property for FMOneEA is as follows, and the results of the Strategy Tester below use the default property.
Last modify (update): 17/07/2015.
Update (21/04/2015):
- Improved signal formula, to make it more accurate.
- Added Redemption function to Redemption Loss Order.
Update (29/04/2015):
- Fixed code for Redemption and option for multiplication Lost Redemption.
- Improved codes for braking movement.
- Simplified signal formula.
Update (26/05/2015):
- Fixed code for Lots Redemption.
- Increased the speed of the EA process.
- Improved code for the Trailing Stop and Trailing Profit.
If setting: UseTrailingStop = True, AutoTrailingStop = True, and AutomaticTakeProfit = True, then, when Stop Loss is Trailing, Take Profit will be Trailing too, so Take Profit will be dynamic.
Update (2/06/2015):
- Error correction in FM1Redemption() function.
- Added scripts to move Stop Loss to the BEP, if order is profit, before the Trailing Stop is done.
- Added Option for Maximum Lot Redemption (for multiplication Lots Redemption).
- Corrected signal calculation formula on the FMOneCalculation() function.
Update (16/07/2015):
- Error correction for variable arrays timeframe because the array mat [4] was out of range (in update_5).
Update (17/07/2015): (Update_07)
- Simplified the signal formula, without ZigZag indicator.
Update (17/08/2015): (Update_08)
- Improvement of the program structure.
- Fixed bugs in open order.
//--- User Input (Update_07 17/08/2015) input string FMOneEA = "Copyright © 2014 3RJ ~ Roy Philips-Jacobs"; input string FMOneEATF = "FMOneEA working on all Timeframes (M1 to MN1)"; input int FMOneEAPeriod = PERIOD_H4; // Recommended use on Timeframes H4 (PERIOD_H4) extern bool FridayTrade = True; // If True, EA will trade on Friday extern bool Redemption = True; // Allow to Redemption Loss Order input string OptimizationLots = "Set LotsOptimization=True"; extern bool LotsOptimization = True; // If True, Lots will be calculated by EA, default Lots size for optimization = 0.01" extern double Lots = 0.01; // If LotsOptimization=False, Lots adjusted by user extern double LotsRedempt = 2.0; // Value for redemption to multiplication Lots, default value 2.0 extern double MaxLotsRedempt = 4.0; // Maximum Value of Lots redemption for multiplication Lots, default 4 times of initial lots extern int MaxOpenOrder = 12; // Maximum Allowed for Open Order (Maximum Pairs to Trade = 12 pairs) // PAIRS: EURAUD,AUDUSD,EURUSD,NZDUSD,GBPUSD,GBPAUD,XAUUSD,GBPJPY,EURJPY,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD // input string AutomaticSystemTP = "Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False"; extern bool AutomaticTakeProfit = True; // TP will calculation by EA and Automatic TP by EA extern bool NoMinimumTakeProfit = True; // True or False -> If Set True, 100% TP by EA not use minimum TP. input string MinimumSystemTP = "If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False"; // TP by EA on minimum TP values extern double MinimumTP = 10; // Minimum TP by EA on the AutomaticTakeProfit=True function, default value 10 input string ManualSystemTP = "If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False"; // TP by Terminal MT4 (same as manual trading) extern double TakeProfit = 20; // TP by System, values can adjust by user, default value 20 input string AutomaticSystemSL = "Set AutomaticStopLoss=True"; extern bool AutomaticStopLoss = True; // SL will calculation by EA input string ManualSystemSL = "If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False"; // SL values can be adjusted by user extern double StopLoss = 157; // SL adjusted by user, default value 157 extern bool UseTrailingStop = True; // Use Trailing Stop, True (Yes) or False (Not) extern bool AutoTrailingStop = True; // If Set True, 100% TS calculation by EA not use trailing stop value. extern double TrailingStop = 14.0; // If Use Trailing Stop True, input Trailing Stop Value, default value 14 extern double TrailingStopStep = 1.0; // Input Trailing Stop Step Value (default 1.0) input string UsingSecureBEP = "Set UseSecureBEP == True or False"; //If True, the EA will add BEP to secure order extern bool UseSecureBEP = False; // If True, the EA will add BEP to secure your order
