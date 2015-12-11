CodeBaseSections
Experts

On the MaZi - expert for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
ha_mazi.mq4 (35.92 KB) view
The Expert Advisor opens a deal during a breakthrough (on candlestick closure) of the trend line, drawn between the peak of the Zig Zag and the two latest peaks for the Buy orders. For the Sell orders — mirrored.

  • Filtering by the МА. For Buy the price has to be higher than the МА, for Sell - lower than the МА.
  • Closure by crossing the МА.
  • Cyclicity filter. The breakthrough has to take place in the second half of the cycle from the first to the second vertex, overlaid on the first one to the right.
  • Prohibition of trading on Friday after a specified time and closing the open deals, if their profit is less than set in the options.
  • Breakeven and Trailing Stop.

For more details see here: http://strategy4you.ru/prostaya-strategiya-foreks/strategy-forex-na-mazi.html

Parameters:

Parameter Description
lot Lot
stop_loss Stop Loss
take_profit Take Profit
noloss Breakeven (disabled if set to 0)
noloss_pips Level to set Breakeven
trall Trailing Stop (disabled if set to 0)
trall_start Profit level to set Trailing Stop
cycle_filter Cyclicity filter
ma_filter Filter by the МА
close_ma_cross Closure by crossing the МА
friday_time Trade ending time on Friday
friday_close_profit Profit, less than which the deals will be closed on Friday (in points)
Indicators parameters
zz_InpDepth The ZigZag indicator parameters
zz_InpDeviation
zz_InpBackstep
ma_period МА period
ma_method МА method
ma_price МА price
Other parameters
magic Magic number
CommentSize Number of log lines at the top left corner of the window (0 - disable this function)

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14072

