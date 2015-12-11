The Expert Advisor opens a deal during a breakthrough (on candlestick closure) of the trend line, drawn between the peak of the Zig Zag and the two latest peaks for the Buy orders. For the Sell orders — mirrored.

Filtering by the МА. For Buy the price has to be higher than the МА, for Sell - lower than the МА.

Closure by crossing the МА.

Cyclicity filter. The breakthrough has to take place in the second half of the cycle from the first to the second vertex, overlaid on the first one to the right.

Prohibition of trading on Friday after a specified time and closing the open deals, if their profit is less than set in the options.

Breakeven and Trailing Stop.

For more details see here: http://strategy4you.ru/prostaya-strategiya-foreks/strategy-forex-na-mazi.html

Parameters: