The Expert Advisor opens a deal during a breakthrough (on candlestick closure) of the trend line, drawn between the peak of the Zig Zag and the two latest peaks for the Buy orders. For the Sell orders — mirrored.
- Filtering by the МА. For Buy the price has to be higher than the МА, for Sell - lower than the МА.
- Closure by crossing the МА.
- Cyclicity filter. The breakthrough has to take place in the second half of the cycle from the first to the second vertex, overlaid on the first one to the right.
- Prohibition of trading on Friday after a specified time and closing the open deals, if their profit is less than set in the options.
- Breakeven and Trailing Stop.
For more details see here: http://strategy4you.ru/prostaya-strategiya-foreks/strategy-forex-na-mazi.html
Parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
|lot
|Lot
|stop_loss
|Stop Loss
|take_profit
|Take Profit
|noloss
|Breakeven (disabled if set to 0)
|noloss_pips
|Level to set Breakeven
|trall
|Trailing Stop (disabled if set to 0)
|trall_start
|Profit level to set Trailing Stop
|cycle_filter
|Cyclicity filter
|ma_filter
|Filter by the МА
|close_ma_cross
|Closure by crossing the МА
|friday_time
|Trade ending time on Friday
|friday_close_profit
|Profit, less than which the deals will be closed on Friday (in points)
|Indicators parameters
|zz_InpDepth
|The ZigZag indicator parameters
|zz_InpDeviation
|zz_InpBackstep
|ma_period
|МА period
|ma_method
|МА method
|ma_price
|МА price
|Other parameters
|magic
|Magic number
|CommentSize
|Number of log lines at the top left corner of the window (0 - disable this function)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14072
