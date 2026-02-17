Forecasting indicators - page 34

New comment
 

As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

-----------------

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android 

-----------------

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how do i get set up from here

Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52

Find a Server by the Broker's Name

Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.



Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a...
 
Digital Filters' Trading Systems


The beginning

  1. Generator of filter's indicator for MT4 thread.
  2. Digital Filters (basic explanation) thread.
  3. (Digital) Filters indicators thread
    3.1 T3 Digitals indicators are on this post. These are using t3 smoothing, they are mtf, and have alerts, 1 has arrows, if you prefer no smoothing just turn t3 period to 1 or zero.
    3.2. T3 Dtm indicator is on this post. This is t3 dtm actually stlm and ftlm together they have mtf with alerts on slope change.
  4. Template with indicators - the post.
  5. Digital ASCTrend thread (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

After

  1. Trading Strategies Based On Digital Filters thread.
    1.1. T3Digital_Martingale EA (for MT4) is on this post and the trading results with the settings uploaded on this post. It is the first version of Digital Martingale: this EA is using some of the indicators posted a couple weeks ago, with the exception of normalized t3 rbci. The rbci was optimized so it being used in this Ea as a long term trend watcher, but it seems to work equally as well in hourly timeframe. This Ea version is using Satl,Fatl,Stlm, and the before mentioned rbci all indicators you have the ability to change timeframes as desired.

The Articles 

  1. Practical Implementation of Digital Filters in MQL5 for Beginners 
  2. Creating Non-Lagging Digital Filters

CodeBase

  1. The Moving Average Indicator, based on the Quasi-Digital Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  2. Digital PCCI filter - indicator for MetaTrader 4
  3. Universal digital filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  4. FTLM-STLM - indicator for MetaTrader 5  
  5. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5  
  6. JSatl - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  7. JFATL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  8. FATL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  9. RBCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  10. for more tools - use search.

============

 
This is actually quite useful. Thanks!
 

Hi Traders,   Could someone help me to find/create an indicator....I have searched whole internet but in vain... A simple indicator which can alert me on finding a candle in different timeframes in single chart (ie, all timeframes of EU on a single open EU chart)... The candle to find is, Closing Marubozu i.e, candles closing without a wick, in other words, candles closing on the higher high or lower low.

Please help me. I would be grateful to you forever. thanx

 
Regan Jeyaantony Jeyarajan: Please help me.
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
You have only four choices:
  1. Search for it,
  2. Beg at Will code your trading systems for free - Free Expert Advisors - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum, or Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum, or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum, or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!), or I will code & automate your strategy for free - Options Trading Strategies - General - MQL5 programming forum.
  3. learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
  4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help
          urgent help.
 

============

Forecasts and Filters

The beginning

  1. Forecasting indicators thread 
  2. Filters indicators thread

After

  1. forecast on Forex thread (small thread about the difference between the technical analysis, forecasts and the signals, about analysis from the brokers to be prohibited on the forum, and more).
  2. Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 thread

============

 

This is MT5 version of famous WmiFor forecasting indicator -

----------------

WmiFor 3.5 for MT5 (with DTW engine) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

WmiFor 3.5 for MT5 (with DTW engine) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This indicator predicts possible future price movements by searching for similar candle patterns in the rate history.

This is an adaptation of original indicator WmiFor 3.0 (with dynamic time warping engine, DTW) for MetaTrader 4 .

WmiFor 3.5 for MT5 (with DTW engine)
WmiFor 3.5 for MT5 (with DTW engine)
  • www.mql5.com
This indicator predicts possible future price movements by searching for similar candle patterns in the rate history. This is an adaptation of original indicator WmiFor 3.0 (with dynamic time warping engine, DTW) for MetaTrader 4 . Please, find all details about main principles of operation, settings, and trading strategies on the page of the...
 
Sergey Golubev:

This is MT5 version of famous WmiFor forecasting indicator -

----------------

WmiFor 3.5 for MT5 (with DTW engine) - indicator for MetaTrader 5


This indicator predicts possible future price movements by searching for similar candle patterns in the rate history.

This is an adaptation of original indicator WmiFor 3.0 (with dynamic time warping engine, DTW) for MetaTrader 4 .

Outstanding thank you!
 

Hi all,

Some help please as I am new to using mq5 platform.

in a recording of the mq4 platform, another trader shows how to super imposing a MA indicator onto another indicator.

What I would like to know is an this be done on the mq5 system, and if so how.

I know that this may sound very essay for some of you but I'm just starting out and would appreciate all the help I can get.


Many thanks Kiwitom2

 
kiwitom2:

Hi all,

Some help please as I am new to using mq5 platform.

in a recording of the mq4 platform, another trader shows how to super imposing a MA indicator onto another indicator.

What I would like to know is an this be done on the mq5 system, and if so how.

I know that this may sound very essay for some of you but I'm just starting out and would appreciate all the help I can get.


Many thanks Kiwitom2

It is same for MT5:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how to set moving average apply to ""PREVIOUS INDICATOR'S DATA"" in MT4

Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.05 06:38

1. Attach your first indicator to the chart to separate window, for example - Stochastics:


2. Find Moving Averages indicator in Navigator and move this indicator by mouse to the separate window of the chart (it will be the second indicator on that separate chart as Stochastic indicator alrady exists there)


3. And you will see 2 indicators in one separate window:



1...272829303132333435
New comment