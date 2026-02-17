Forecasting indicators - page 34
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As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how do i get set up from here
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52
Find a Server by the Broker's Name
Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.
The beginning
3.1 T3 Digitals indicators are on this post. These are using t3 smoothing, they are mtf, and have alerts, 1 has arrows, if you prefer no smoothing just turn t3 period to 1 or zero.
3.2. T3 Dtm indicator is on this post. This is t3 dtm actually stlm and ftlm together they have mtf with alerts on slope change.
After
1.1. T3Digital_Martingale EA (for MT4) is on this post and the trading results with the settings uploaded on this post. It is the first version of Digital Martingale: this EA is using some of the indicators posted a couple weeks ago, with the exception of normalized t3 rbci. The rbci was optimized so it being used in this Ea as a long term trend watcher, but it seems to work equally as well in hourly timeframe. This Ea version is using Satl,Fatl,Stlm, and the before mentioned rbci all indicators you have the ability to change timeframes as desired.
The Articles
CodeBase
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Hi Traders, Could someone help me to find/create an indicator....I have searched whole internet but in vain... A simple indicator which can alert me on finding a candle in different timeframes in single chart (ie, all timeframes of EU on a single open EU chart)... The candle to find is, Closing Marubozu i.e, candles closing without a wick, in other words, candles closing on the higher high or lower low.
Please help me. I would be grateful to you forever. thanx
You have only four choices:
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
-
Search for it,
-
Beg at
Will code your trading
systems for free - Free Expert Advisors - Trading Systems -
MQL5 programming forum,
or Coding help -
MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum,
or Need help with
coding - General - MQL5 programming forum,
or Free MQL4 To MQL5
Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum,
or Requests & Ideas
(MQL5 only!),
or I will code & automate your strategy for free - Options Trading
Strategies - General - MQL5 programming forum.
-
learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language
for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we
give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
-
or pay
(Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
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Forecasts and Filters
The beginning
After
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This is MT5 version of famous WmiFor forecasting indicator -
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WmiFor 3.5 for MT5 (with DTW engine) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator predicts possible future price movements by searching for similar candle patterns in the rate history.
This is an adaptation of original indicator WmiFor 3.0 (with dynamic time warping engine, DTW) for MetaTrader 4 .
This is MT5 version of famous WmiFor forecasting indicator -
----------------
WmiFor 3.5 for MT5 (with DTW engine) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator predicts possible future price movements by searching for similar candle patterns in the rate history.
This is an adaptation of original indicator WmiFor 3.0 (with dynamic time warping engine, DTW) for MetaTrader 4 .
Hi all,
Some help please as I am new to using mq5 platform.
in a recording of the mq4 platform, another trader shows how to super imposing a MA indicator onto another indicator.
What I would like to know is an this be done on the mq5 system, and if so how.
I know that this may sound very essay for some of you but I'm just starting out and would appreciate all the help I can get.
Many thanks Kiwitom2
Hi all,
Some help please as I am new to using mq5 platform.
in a recording of the mq4 platform, another trader shows how to super imposing a MA indicator onto another indicator.
What I would like to know is an this be done on the mq5 system, and if so how.
I know that this may sound very essay for some of you but I'm just starting out and would appreciate all the help I can get.
Many thanks Kiwitom2
It is same for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how to set moving average apply to ""PREVIOUS INDICATOR'S DATA"" in MT4
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.05 06:38
1. Attach your first indicator to the chart to separate window, for example - Stochastics:
2. Find Moving Averages indicator in Navigator and move this indicator by mouse to the separate window of the chart (it will be the second indicator on that separate chart as Stochastic indicator alrady exists there)
3. And you will see 2 indicators in one separate window: