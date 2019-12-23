CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

WmiFor 3.5 for MT5 (with DTW engine) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Murad Ismayilov
Published by:
Stanislav Korotky
Stanislav Korotky

Stanislav Korotky

4.3 (59)
Trading is just my hobby. I'm working in IT industry. So developement of experts, indicators, and script is not a problem at all to me. Wide range of technologies are used: MQL4, MQL5, system and applied programming, web-services, neural networks and more.
New:
97 products 25 articles 29 codes 87 topics 6120 comments
Views:
20118
Rating:
(26)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\MT4Bridge\
ind4to5.mqh (8.53 KB) view
MT4Time.mqh (1.95 KB) view
MT4MarketInfo.mqh (3.17 KB) view
MT4Mode.mqh (0.72 KB) view
WmiFor35.mq5 (27.61 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator predicts possible future price movements by searching for similar candle patterns in the rate history.

This is an adaptation of original indicator WmiFor 3.0 (with dynamic time warping engine, DTW) for MetaTrader 4 .

Please, find all details about main principles of operation, settings, and trading strategies on the page of the original indicator (for that indicator only Russian version is available so far, please use built-in translation facilities to read in other languages).


Input parameters

  • IsTopCorner - Info panel in upper corner
  • OffsetInBars - Offset backward in bars (to check forecast) [1..]
  • IsOffsetStartFixed - Keep offset of the start of the pattern (move synchronously with new bar formation)
  • IsOffsetEndFixed - Keep offset of the end of the pattern (move synchronously with new bar formation)
  • PastInBars - Length of the pattern to search (in bars) [3..]
  • VarShiftInBars - Variation of the found candidates' length (in bars) [0..]
  • ForecastInBars - Forecast this number of bars [1..]
  • MaxAgeInDays - Maximal history age to search (in days) [1..]
  • MaxVarInPercents - Maximal allowed tolerance in candidates (%) [0..100]
  • MaxAlts - Maximal number of candidates to find [1..]
  • ShowPastAverage - Show average price movement of candidates from history
  • ShowForecastAverage - Show average line with price forecast
  • ShowBestPattern - Show the best candidate (disables the average line)
  • ShowTip - Show trading tip
  • IndicatorPastAverageColor - Color of the average line on history
  • IndicatorCloudColor - Color of the range of candidates (high and low)
  • IndicatorBestPatternColor - Color of the best candidate
  • IndicatorVLinesColor - Color of vertical boundaries of the pattern
  • IndicatorTextColor - Color of the info panel and tip
  • IndicatorTakeProfitColor - TakeProfit and StopLoss color
  • XCorner - Margin from left/right borders of the chart
  • YCorner - Margin from upper/lower borders of the chart


Main changes

  • Conversion from MQL4 to MQL5
  • Bug fixes
  • New bugs ;-)


Screenshot

WmiFor 3.5 with DTW engine for MetaTrader 5

    BPNN MQL Predictor Demo with library BPNN MQL Predictor Demo with library

    This is a demo indicator with BPNN neural network library ported from C++ to MQL.

    MultiMartin MultiMartin

    This is a multi-currency expert adviser based on reversal strategy with martingale. Original idea is taken from ExpMartin for MT4.

    VR Smart Grid Lite MT5 VR Smart Grid Lite MT5

    The EA uses large volume orders to partially close other orders, with this approach, the breakeven and profit price is much closer to the current price than if you use all orders in the terminal or their full volumes.

    iWPR+ iWPR+

    iWPR+ is an iWPR %Range function with a positive value.