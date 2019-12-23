This indicator predicts possible future price movements by searching for similar candle patterns in the rate history.

This is an adaptation of original indicator WmiFor 3.0 (with dynamic time warping engine, DTW) for MetaTrader 4 .

Please, find all details about main principles of operation, settings, and trading strategies on the page of the original indicator (for that indicator only Russian version is available so far, please use built-in translation facilities to read in other languages).





Input parameters



IsTopCorner - Info panel in upper corner

OffsetInBars - Offset backward in bars (to check forecast) [1..]

IsOffsetStartFixed - Keep offset of the start of the pattern (move synchronously with new bar formation)

IsOffsetEndFixed - Keep offset of the end of the pattern (move synchronously with new bar formation)

PastInBars - Length of the pattern to search (in bars) [3..]

VarShiftInBars - Variation of the found candidates' length (in bars) [0..]

ForecastInBars - Forecast this number of bars [1..]

MaxAgeInDays - Maximal history age to search (in days) [1..]

MaxVarInPercents - Maximal allowed tolerance in candidates (%) [0..100]

MaxAlts - Maximal number of candidates to find [1..]

ShowPastAverage - Show average price movement of candidates from history

ShowForecastAverage - Show average line with price forecast

ShowBestPattern - Show the best candidate (disables the average line)

ShowTip - Show trading tip

IndicatorPastAverageColor - Color of the average line on history

IndicatorCloudColor - Color of the range of candidates (high and low)

IndicatorBestPatternColor - Color of the best candidate

IndicatorVLinesColor - Color of vertical boundaries of the pattern

IndicatorTextColor - Color of the info panel and tip

IndicatorTakeProfitColor - TakeProfit and StopLoss color

XCorner - Margin from left/right borders of the chart

YCorner - Margin from upper/lower borders of the chart