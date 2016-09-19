Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
JSatl - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5953
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator is a hybrid of the SATL (Slow Adaptive Trend Line) digital filter and the JMA analog adaptive averaging.
This average is calculated the following way:
JSATL[bar] = JMA(SATL(PRICE[bar]))
where:
- SATL() — value of the SATL digital filter;
- JMA() — JMA adaptive smoothing algorithm;
- PRICE[] — price series value.
- bar — current bar index.
Additional JMA smoothing is used to prevent the indicator actuating at each random market movement.
The indicator uses CJJMA class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The JSatl indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16144
The STLM digital filter implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.SlipPage
Calculation of slippages of the performed deals in account currency.
The AFL_WinnerV2 indicator identifies a trend change by established turnover areas at -50/+50 levels.XChannel_HTF
The XChannel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.