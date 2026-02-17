Forecasting indicators - page 35

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Universal Regression Model for Market Price Prediction
The market price is formed out of a stable balance between demand and supply which, in turn, depend on a variety of economic, political and psychological factors that are difficult to be directly considered due to differences in nature as well as causes of their influence.
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Universal regression model for market price prediction (Part 2): Natural, technological and social transient functions
As it turns out, the transient functions /1/ meant to analyze the material balance of the trading process are able to adequately describe other processes, both dynamic and static, in all areas of human life. The theory is based on three functions with three parameters. One of them (current C function) is differential, while two others are integral forms of the Gamma function distribution density. The past function P is obtained from C by integrating it from 0 to infinity with the n+1 parameter, while the future function F is used with the n parameter.
 

Forecasting with ARIMA models in MQL5

Forecasting with ARIMA models in MQL5

The article Implementing an ARIMA training algorithm in MQL5, describes the CArima class for building ARIMA models. Although it is technically possible to use the class as it is to apply a model and make predictions, it is not intuitive. In this article we will address this shortcomming and extend the class to enable easier to use methods for applying models to make predictions. We will discuss some of the complications related to implementing predictions as well as some new features added to the class. To conclude we will use the complete class to build a model , use it to predict forex prices by applying it to an expert advisor and indicator.

Implementing an ARIMA training algorithm in MQL5
Implementing an ARIMA training algorithm in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
In this article we will implement an algorithm that applies the Box and Jenkins Autoregressive Integrated Moving Average model by using Powells method of function minimization. Box and Jenkins stated that most time series could be modeled by one or both of two frameworks.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2023.06.30 08:00

Holt's linear trend method

Holt (1957) extended simple exponential smoothing to allow forecasting of data with a trend. This method involves a forecast equation and two smoothing equations (one for the level and one for the trend):

1. Holt double exponential smoothing 2.2 indicator for MT4 (post to download)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Elite indicators :)

Mladen Rakic, 2016.12.01 10:01

Since Holt - Winters double exponential smoothing is used for explicit forecasting, this version is doing the forecasting part too.

The method used is the following

As with any forecasting method, be advised that the forecasting part is a subject of changes (it will recalculate/repaint) and use it accordingly (by all means, no signals or alerts on that part)



2. Holt double exponential smoothing trend indicator for MT4 (post to download)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Elite indicators :)

Mladen Rakic, 2016.12.01 17:10

Also the "trend" version of Holt's double exponential smoothing for metatrader 4 too



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An I attached those two forecasting indicators to the charts:

Holt's linear trend method

Holt's linear trend method

Holt's linear trend method


 

Reimagining Classic Strategies: Forecasting Higher Highs And Lower Lows

Reimagining Classic Strategies: Forecasting Higher Highs And Lower Lows

In this article, we closely examine the classic price action trading strategy of trading based on “higher highs” or “lower lows.” We trained various models to predict two distinct targets. The first target involved predicting changes in price, the simplest target possible. The second target aimed to determine whether the future close price would be higher than the current high, lower than the current low, or between the two.
Reimagining Classic Strategies: Forecasting Higher Highs And Lower Lows
Reimagining Classic Strategies: Forecasting Higher Highs And Lower Lows
  • www.mql5.com
In this series article, we will empirically analyze classic trading strategies to see if we can improve them using AI. In today's discussion, we tried to predict higher highs and lower lows using the Linear Discriminant Analysis model.
 

Analyzing binary code of prices on the exchange (Part I): A new look at technical analysis

Analyzing binary code of prices on the exchange (Part I): A new look at technical analysis

Do you remember how in "The Matrix" Neo saw the world as a green binary code? But what if you look at exchange charts that way? In my daily trading, I have often wondered: is it possible to "hear" what the market is trying to tell us if we imagine its movements as a kind of code or language?

Analyzing binary code of prices on the exchange (Part I): A new look at technical analysis
Analyzing binary code of prices on the exchange (Part I): A new look at technical analysis
  • 2025.08.26
  • www.mql5.com
This article presents an innovative approach to technical analysis based on converting price movements into binary code. The author demonstrates how various aspects of market behavior — from simple price movements to complex patterns — can be encoded in a sequence of zeros and ones.
 

ARIMA Forecasting Indicator in MQL5

ARIMA Forecasting Indicator in MQL5

ARIMA stands for “Autoregressive Integrated Moving Average” Model. It may sound complex, but it is actually a logically structured model. Imagine you are trying to predict how much the EUR/USD pair will cost tomorrow based on how it has performed over the past few days.

ARIMA Forecasting Indicator in MQL5
ARIMA Forecasting Indicator in MQL5
  • 2026.02.16
  • www.mql5.com
In this article we are implementing ARIMA forecasting indicator in MQL5. It examines how the ARIMA model generates forecasts, its applicability to the Forex market and the stock market in general. It also explains what AR autoregression is, how autoregressive models are used for forecasting, and how the autoregression mechanism works.
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