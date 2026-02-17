Forecasting indicators - page 35
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Universal regression model for market price prediction (Part 2): Natural, technological and social transient functions
Forecasting with ARIMA models in MQL5
The article Implementing an ARIMA training algorithm in MQL5, describes the CArima class for building ARIMA models. Although it is technically possible to use the class as it is to apply a model and make predictions, it is not intuitive. In this article we will address this shortcomming and extend the class to enable easier to use methods for applying models to make predictions. We will discuss some of the complications related to implementing predictions as well as some new features added to the class. To conclude we will use the complete class to build a model , use it to predict forex prices by applying it to an expert advisor and indicator.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators
Sergey Golubev, 2023.06.30 08:00Holt's linear trend method
Holt (1957) extended simple exponential smoothing to allow forecasting of data with a trend. This method involves a forecast equation and two smoothing equations (one for the level and one for the trend):
1. Holt double exponential smoothing 2.2 indicator for MT4 (post #14301 to download)
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Elite indicators :)
Mladen Rakic, 2016.12.01 10:01
Since Holt - Winters double exponential smoothing is used for explicit forecasting, this version is doing the forecasting part too.
The method used is the following
As with any forecasting method, be advised that the forecasting part is a subject of changes (it will recalculate/repaint) and use it accordingly (by all means, no signals or alerts on that part)
2. Holt double exponential smoothing trend indicator for MT4 (post #14306 to download)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Elite indicators :)
Mladen Rakic, 2016.12.01 17:10
Also the "trend" version of Holt's double exponential smoothing for metatrader 4 too
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An I attached those two forecasting indicators to the charts:
Reimagining Classic Strategies: Forecasting Higher Highs And Lower Lows
Analyzing binary code of prices on the exchange (Part I): A new look at technical analysis
Do you remember how in "The Matrix" Neo saw the world as a green binary code? But what if you look at exchange charts that way? In my daily trading, I have often wondered: is it possible to "hear" what the market is trying to tell us if we imagine its movements as a kind of code or language?
ARIMA Forecasting Indicator in MQL5
ARIMA stands for “Autoregressive Integrated Moving Average” Model. It may sound complex, but it is actually a logically structured model. Imagine you are trying to predict how much the EUR/USD pair will cost tomorrow based on how it has performed over the past few days.