Indicators

The Moving Average Indicator, based on the Quasi-Digital Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladislav Eremeev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
11592
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
The Moving Average Indicator, based on the Quasi-Digital Filter. The MACD Indicator as example of its use is presented.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/137

