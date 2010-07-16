Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The Moving Average Indicator, based on the Quasi-Digital Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11592
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Moving Average Indicator, based on the Quasi-Digital Filter. The MACD Indicator as example of its use is presented.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/137
iS7N_TREND.mq5
Now it's two-color (or two-mode) trend indicator, the number of calculated bars can be specified.BB 3sigma
Bollinger Bands +-3sigma. You can change period and sigma ratio (Proper size of Deviation is 0.5~1.0)
The Hodrick-Prescott Filter
The Hodrick-Prescott Filter.An Expert Advisor, based on the "Puria method" Forex Strategy
An Expert Advisor, based on the "Puria method" Forex Strategy.