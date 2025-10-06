Press review - page 554
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Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "Thursday’s meeting of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee will almost certainly end with bank rate left at 0.25%, government bond buying at £435 billion and corporate bond buying at £10 billion. Once more, only two members of the MPC are likely to have voted for a rate rise."
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/CAD (based on the article)
USD/CAD - "The Bank of Canada (BoC) has hiked rates by 0.25% at both of the last two policy meeting (July and September) leaving commentators divided over the timing of the next move. Commentating on this week’s hike, the central bank noted that recent economic data had been ‘stronger than expected’ supporting the bank’s view that growth in Canada is becoming ‘more broadly-based and self-sustaining’. However the governing council also noted that there was some excess capacity in Canada’s labour market, while given elevated household indebtedness, ‘close attention will be paid to the sensitivity of the economy to higher interest rates’. The next meeting on October 25 also coincides with the latest quarterly Monetary Policy Report where BoC governor Stephen Poloz will give updated guidance on the economy, including inflation projections."
Stock Market - The Week Ahead (based on the article)
Nikkei 225 Index on daily chart is on bearish ranging below Ichimoku cloud: the price is testing 19,225 support level to below for the bearish trend to be resumed with 19.140 nearest daily bearish target to re-enter.
GBP/USD - intra-day bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels waiting for the strong trend to be started (based on the article)
H4 price is located far above 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within 1.3223 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing and 1.3158 support level for the secondary correction to be started.
Gold's Strong Performance (based on the article)
Daily price is above 200 SMA in the bullish area for trying the 1,357 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
NZD/USD - daily bullish resumed (based on the article)
Daily price was bounced from 200 SMA level at 0.7130 to above for the primary bullish trend to be resumed. The price is breaking 0.7293 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD: U.S. Producer Price Index
2017-09-13 13:30 GMT | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - PPI] = Change in the price of finished goods and services sold by producers.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Producer Price Index news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Producer Price Index news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Producer Price Index news events
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Employment Change and range price movement
2017-09-14 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Employment Change news event
Brent Crude Oil - daily bullish; 55.19 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in th bullish area of the chart - the price is breaking 55.19 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
Nikkei 225 Index - weekly bullish ranging within 20,315/19,140 (based on the article)
Nikkei 225 Index on weekly chart is above Ichimoku cloud in primary bullish trend for the ranging within 20,315 'bullish continuation' resistance level and 19,140 'correctional' support level.