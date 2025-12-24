The Consumer Price Index y/y reflects changes in prices for the basket of consumer goods and services in Mexico, in the specified month compared to the same month of the previous year. The index is considered as one of the country's basic economic indicators. The analysis of changes in the consumer basket over time enables the evaluation of the country's overall inflation level. CPI growth can be seen as positive for the Mexican peso quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.