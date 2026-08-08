India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m reflects a change in prices for goods and services in the given month compared to the previous one. Information on prices is collected monthly by interviewing residents of urban areas working in private and public sector companies.

The index deals with the prices of goods and services from the consumer basket, the composition of which reflects the consumption structure of Indian households.

The basket items are reviewed at least once a year to reflect actual economic, technological and cultural patterns. A fixed set of weights is applied to price changes for each item in the basket (the weight of the basket item reflects its importance for the typical household budget). If a product brand becomes no longer presented in the stores, the one closest to it in price and comparable in quality is added to the basket to maintain representativeness.

The CPI calculation does not include the expenditures of owner-occupied dwellings (such technical works) and taxes. However, utility bills, minor home repairs and maintenance of utility systems are included in the index.

The index is seasonally adjusted to enable efficient tracking of month-over-month changes. The Consumer Price Index is the key indicator to measure inflation and the state of Indian economy. This index may affect interest rates, tax incentives, wages and government benefits. Being a measure of inflation, the CPI may have a strong impact on the value of the Indian rupee. Its growth can be seen as positive for the INR quotes.

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