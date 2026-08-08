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India Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
Sector:
Prices
Low 1.03%
3.48%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
1.03%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
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India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m reflects a change in prices for goods and services in the given month compared to the previous one. Information on prices is collected monthly by interviewing residents of urban areas working in private and public sector companies.

The index deals with the prices of goods and services from the consumer basket, the composition of which reflects the consumption structure of Indian households.

The basket items are reviewed at least once a year to reflect actual economic, technological and cultural patterns. A fixed set of weights is applied to price changes for each item in the basket (the weight of the basket item reflects its importance for the typical household budget). If a product brand becomes no longer presented in the stores, the one closest to it in price and comparable in quality is added to the basket to maintain representativeness.

The CPI calculation does not include the expenditures of owner-occupied dwellings (such technical works) and taxes. However, utility bills, minor home repairs and maintenance of utility systems are included in the index.

The index is seasonally adjusted to enable efficient tracking of month-over-month changes. The Consumer Price Index is the key indicator to measure inflation and the state of Indian economy. This index may affect interest rates, tax incentives, wages and government benefits. Being a measure of inflation, the CPI may have a strong impact on the value of the Indian rupee. Its growth can be seen as positive for the INR quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "India Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Jun 2026
1.03%
3.48%
May 2026
3.48%
3.40%
Apr 2026
3.40%
0.26%
Mar 2026
0.26%
0.11%
Feb 2026
0.11%
0.35%
Jan 2026
0.35%
0.05%
Dec 2025
0.05%
0.30%
Nov 2025
0.30%
0.15%
Oct 2025
0.15%
0.10%
Sep 2025
0.10%
0.46%
Aug 2025
0.46%
0.93%
Jul 2025
0.93%
0.62%
Jun 2025
0.62%
0.21%
May 2025
0.21%
-0.97%
Jan 2025
-0.97%
-0.56%
Dec 2024
-0.56%
-0.15%
Nov 2024
-0.15%
1.34%
Oct 2024
1.34%
0.62%
Sep 2024
0.62%
0.00%
Aug 2024
0.00%
1.40%
Jul 2024
1.40%
1.33%
Jun 2024
1.33%
0.48%
May 2024
0.48%
0.48%
Apr 2024
0.48%
0.00%
Mar 2024
0.00%
0.16%
Feb 2024
0.16%
-0.11%
Jan 2024
-0.11%
-0.32%
Dec 2023
-0.32%
0.54%
Nov 2023
0.54%
0.65%
Oct 2023
0.65%
-1.13%
Sep 2023
-1.13%
-0.05%
Aug 2023
-0.05%
2.93%
Jul 2023
2.93%
1.01%
Jun 2023
1.01%
0.51%
May 2023
0.51%
0.51%
Apr 2023
0.51%
0.23%
Mar 2023
0.23%
0.17%
Feb 2023
0.17%
0.46%
Jan 2023
0.46%
-0.45%
Dec 2022
-0.45%
-0.11%
Nov 2022
-0.11%
0.80%
Oct 2022
0.80%
0.57%
Sep 2022
0.57%
0.52%
Aug 2022
0.52%
0.46%
Jul 2022
0.46%
0.52%
Jun 2022
0.52%
0.94%
May 2022
0.94%
1.43%
Apr 2022
1.43%
0.96%
Mar 2022
0.96%
0.24%
Feb 2022
0.24%
-0.30%
12
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