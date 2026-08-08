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India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) y/y

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
Sector:
Prices
Low 5.32%
4.78%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
5.32%
Next release Actual Forecast
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India's Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) y/y demonstrates changes in retails prices for food products from the consumer perspective, in the given month compared to the same month a year ago. The index is calculated on a monthly basis. Its calculation methodology is similar to that of the general CPI.

Food and beverages constitute an important part of the consumer basket having the weight of 39.05 of the total Indian CPI. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation releases CFPI for three categories of population: rural, urban and combined index. Data on urban and rural areas are collected by local statistical authorities.

Measurement of food price changes has a great importance in the evaluation of inflation, as in India inflation is often caused by food supply disruptions. CFPI is calculated based on the prices paid by the end user, in contrast to the food price index, for which wholesale prices are used.

Similarly to the general CPI, the CFPI growth can be seen as positive for the Indian rupee.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Jun 2026
5.32%
4.78%
May 2026
4.78%
4.20%
Apr 2026
4.20%
3.87%
Mar 2026
3.87%
3.47%
Feb 2026
3.47%
2.13%
Jan 2026
2.13%
-2.71%
Dec 2025
-2.71%
-3.91%
Nov 2025
-3.91%
-5.02%
Oct 2025
-5.02%
-2.33%
Sep 2025
-2.28%
-0.69%
Aug 2025
-0.69%
-1.76%
Jul 2025
-1.76%
-1.06%
Jun 2025
-1.06%
0.99%
May 2025
0.99%
6.02%
Jan 2025
6.02%
8.39%
Dec 2024
8.39%
9.04%
Nov 2024
9.04%
10.87%
Oct 2024
10.87%
9.24%
Sep 2024
9.24%
5.66%
Aug 2024
5.66%
5.42%
Jul 2024
5.42%
9.36%
Jun 2024
9.36%
8.69%
May 2024
8.69%
8.70%
Apr 2024
8.70%
8.52%
Mar 2024
8.52%
8.66%
Feb 2024
8.66%
8.30%
Jan 2024
8.30%
9.53%
Dec 2023
9.53%
8.70%
Nov 2023
8.70%
6.61%
Oct 2023
6.61%
6.56%
Sep 2023
6.56%
9.94%
Aug 2023
9.94%
11.51%
Jul 2023
11.51%
4.49%
Jun 2023
4.49%
2.91%
May 2023
2.91%
3.84%
Apr 2023
3.84%
4.79%
Mar 2023
4.79%
5.95%
Feb 2023
5.95%
5.94%
Jan 2023
5.94%
4.19%
Dec 2022
4.19%
4.67%
Nov 2022
4.67%
7.01%
Oct 2022
7.01%
8.60%
Sep 2022
8.60%
7.62%
Aug 2022
7.62%
6.75%
Jul 2022
6.75%
7.75%
Jun 2022
7.75%
7.97%
May 2022
7.97%
8.38%
Apr 2022
8.38%
7.68%
Mar 2022
7.68%
5.85%
Feb 2022
5.85%
5.43%
12
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