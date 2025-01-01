CheckTrailingStopShort

Checks Trailing Stop conditions of a short position.

virtual bool CheckTrailingStopShort(

CPositionInfo* position,

double& sl,

double& tp

)

Parameters

position

[in] Pointer to CPositionInfo object.

sl

[in][out] Reference to variable for Stop Loss price.

tp

[in][out] Reference to variable for Take Profit price.

Return Value

true - conditions are satisfied, otherwise - false.

Note

First it calculates the minimal allowed Stop Loss price closest to the current price and calculates Stop Loss price using the values of Parabolic SAR indicator of the previous (completed) bar. If position already has Stop Loss price, its value is assumed as a base price, otherwise the position open price is assumed as a base price. If the calculated Stop Loss price is lower than base price and higher than minimal allowed Stop Loss price, it suggests to set new Stop Loss price.