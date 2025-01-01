- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
Caption (Méthode "Get")
Retourne la propriété "Caption" du contrôle CDialog.
|
string MinValue() const
Valeur de retour
La propriété "Caption".
Caption (Méthode "Set")
Définit la propriété "Caption" du contrôle CDialog.
|
bool Caption(
Paramètres
text
[in] Nouvelle valeur de la propriété "Caption".
Valeur de retour
vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon