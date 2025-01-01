DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCDialogCaption 

Caption (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la propriété "Caption" du contrôle CDialog.

string  MinValue()  const

Valeur de retour

La propriété "Caption".

Caption (Méthode "Set")

Définit la propriété "Caption" du contrôle CDialog.

bool  Caption(
   const string  text      // texte
   )

Paramètres

text

[in]  Nouvelle valeur de la propriété "Caption".

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon

Add