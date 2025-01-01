- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
Caption (Get 方法)
获取 CDialog 控件的 "标题" 属性。
|
string MinValue() const
返回值
"标题" 属性。
Caption (Set 方法)
设置 CDialog 控件的 "标题" 属性。
|
bool Caption(
参数
text
[输入] "标题" 属性的新值。
返回值
true 如果成功, 否则 false。