Caption (Get 方法)

获取 CDialog 控件的 "标题" 属性。

string  MinValue()  const

返回值

"标题" 属性

Caption (Set 方法)

设置 CDialog 控件的 "标题" 属性。

bool  Caption(
   const string  text      // 文本
   )

参数

text

[输入]  "标题" 属性的新值

返回值

true 如果成功, 否则 false。

