- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
Caption（Get メソッド）
CDialog コントロールの「Caption」プロパティを取得します。
|
string MinValue() const
戻り値
「Caption」プロパティ
Caption（Set メソッド）
CDialog コントロールの「Caption」プロパティを設定します。
|
bool Caption(
パラメータ
text
[in] 「Caption」プロパティの新しい値
戻り値
成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false