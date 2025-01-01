ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CDialogCaption 

Caption（Get メソッド）

CDialog コントロールの「Caption」プロパティを取得します。

string  MinValue()  const

戻り値

「Caption」プロパティ

Caption（Set メソッド）

CDialog コントロールの「Caption」プロパティを設定します。

bool  Caption(
  const string  text      // テキスト
  ）

パラメータ

text

[in]  「Caption」プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

Add