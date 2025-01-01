문서화섹션
Caption (Get method)

CDialog 컨트롤의 "Caption" 속성을 가져옵니다.

string  MinValue()  const

Return Value

"Caption" 속성.

Caption (Set method)

CDialog 컨트롤의 "Caption" 속성을 설정합니다.

bool  Caption(
   const string  text      // 텍스트
   )

Parameters

text

[in]  "Caption" 속성의 새 값.

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.

