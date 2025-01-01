- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
Caption (Get method)
CDialog 컨트롤의 "Caption" 속성을 가져옵니다.
|
string MinValue() const
Return Value
"Caption" 속성.
Caption (Set method)
CDialog 컨트롤의 "Caption" 속성을 설정합니다.
|
bool Caption(
Parameters
text
[in] "Caption" 속성의 새 값.
Return Value
성공시 true, 아니면 false.