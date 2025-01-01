- ONNX Support
- Format Conversion
- Automatic data type conversion
- Creating a Model
- Running a model
- Validation in the Strategy Tester
- OnnxCreate
- OnnxCreateFromBuffer
- OnnxRelease
- OnnxRun
- OnnxGetInputCount
- OnnxGetOutputCount
- OnnxGetInputName
- OnnxGetOutputName
- OnnxGetInputTypeInfo
- OnnxGetOutputTypeInfo
- OnnxSetInputShape
- OnnxSetOutputShape
- Data structures
OnnxRun
Run an ONNX model.
|
bool OnnxRun(
Parameters
onnx_handle
[in] ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.
flags
[in] Flags from ENUM_ONNX_FLAGS describing the run mode: ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS and ONNX_NO_CONVERSION.
...
[in] [out] Model inputs and outputs.
Returns true on success or false otherwise. To obtain the error code, call the GetLastError function.
ENUM_ONNX_FLAGS
|
ID
|
Description
|
ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS
|
Output debug logs
|
ONNX_NO_CONVERSION
|
Disable auto conversion, use user data as is
|
ONNX_COMMON_FOLDER
|
Load a model file from the Common\Files folder; the value is equal to the FILE_COMMON flag
Example:
|
const long ExtOutputShape[] = {1,1}; // model output shape
See also