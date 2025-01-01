const long ExtOutputShape[] = {1,1}; // model output shape

const long ExtInputShape [] = {1,10,4}; // model input form

#resource "Python/model.onnx" as uchar ExtModel[] // model as resource

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnStart(void)

{

matrix rates;

//--- get 10 bars

if(!rates.CopyRates("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,COPY_RATES_OHLC,2,10))

return(-1);

//--- input a set of OHLC vectors

matrix x_norm=rates.Transpose();

vector m=x_norm.Mean(0);

vector s=x_norm.Std(0);

matrix mm(10,4);

matrix ms(10,4);

//--- fill in the normalization matrices

for(int i=0; i<10; i++)

{

mm.Row(m,i);

ms.Row(s,i);

}

//--- normalize the input data

x_norm-=mm;

x_norm/=ms;

//--- create the model

long handle=OnnxCreateFromBuffer(ExtModel,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS);

//--- specify the shape of the input data

if(!OnnxSetInputShape(handle,0,ExtInputShape))

{

Print("OnnxSetInputShape failed, error ",GetLastError());

OnnxRelease(handle);

return(-1);

}

//--- specify the shape of the output data

if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(handle,0,ExtOutputShape))

{

Print("OnnxSetOutputShape failed, error ",GetLastError());

OnnxRelease(handle);

return(-1);

}

//--- convert normalized input data to float type

matrixf x_normf;

x_normf.Assign(x_norm);

//--- get the output data of the model here, i.e. the price prediction

vectorf y_norm(1);

//--- run the model

if(!OnnxRun(handle,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS | ONNX_NO_CONVERSION,x_normf,y_norm))

{

Print("OnnxRun failed, error ",GetLastError());

OnnxRelease(handle);

return(-1);

}

//--- print the output value of the model to the log

Print(y_norm);

//--- do the reverse transformation to get the predicted price

double y_pred=y_norm[0]*s[3]+m[3];

Print("price predicted:",y_pred);

//--- completed operation

OnnxRelease(handle);

return(0);

};