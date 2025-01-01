- ONNX Support
- Format Conversion
- Automatic data type conversion
- Creating a Model
- Running a model
- Validation in the Strategy Tester
- OnnxCreate
- OnnxCreateFromBuffer
- OnnxRelease
- OnnxRun
- OnnxGetInputCount
- OnnxGetOutputCount
- OnnxGetInputName
- OnnxGetOutputName
- OnnxGetInputTypeInfo
- OnnxGetOutputTypeInfo
- OnnxSetInputShape
- OnnxSetOutputShape
- Data structures
The following data structures are used for operations with ONNX models:
OnnxTypeInfo #
The structure describes the type of an input or output parameter of an ONNX model
|
struct OnnxTypeInfo
Only tensor (ONNX_TYPE_TENSOR) can be used as an input. In this case, only the OnnxTypeInfo::tensor field is filled with values, while other fields (map and sequence) are not defined.
Only one of the three OnnxTypeInfo types (ONNX_TYPE_TENSOR, ONNX_TYPE_MAP or ONNX_TYPE_SEQUENCE) can be used as an input. The corresponding substructure (OnnxTypeInfo::tensor, OnnxTypeInfo::map or OnnxTypeInfo::sequence) is filled depending on the type.
The structure describes the tensor in the input or output parameter of an ONNX model
|
struct OnnxTensorTypeInfo
OnnxMapTypeInfo #
The structure describes the map obtained in the output parameter of an ONNX model
|
struct OnnxMapTypeInfo
OnnxSequenceTypeInfo #
The structure describes the sequence obtained in the output parameter of an ONNX model
|
struct OnnxSequenceTypeInfo
ENUM_ONNX_TYPE #
The ENUM_ONNX_TYPE enumeration describes the type of a model parameter
|
ID
|
Description
|
ONNX_TYPE_UNKNOWN
|
Unknown
|
ONNX_TYPE_TENSOR
|
Tensor
|
ONNX_TYPE_SEQUENCE
|
Sequence
|
ONNX_TYPE_MAP
|
Map
|
ONNX_TYPE_OPAQUE
|
Abstract (opaque)
|
ONNX_TYPE_SPARSETENSOR
|
Sparse tensor
ENUM_ONNX_DATA_TYPE #
The ENUM_ONNX_DATA_TYPE enumeration describes the type of data used
|
ID
|
Description
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_UNDEFINED
|
Undefined
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_FLOAT
|
float
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_INT8
|
8-bit int
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_UINT16
|
16-bit uint
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_INT16
|
16-bit int
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_INT32
|
32-bit int
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_INT64
|
64-bit int
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_STRING
|
string
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_BOOL
|
bool
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_FLOAT16
|
16-bit float
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_DOUBLE
|
double
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_UINT32
|
32-bit uint
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_UINT64
|
64-bit uint
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_COMPLEX64
|
64-bit complex number
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_COMPLEX128
|
128-bit complex number
|
ONNX_DATA_TYPE_BFLOAT16
|
16-bit bfloat (Brain Floating Point)
ENUM_ONNX_FLAGS #
The ENUM_ONNX_FLAGS enumeration describes the model run mode
|
ID
|
Description
|
ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS
|
Output debug logs
|
ONNX_NO_CONVERSION
|
Disable auto conversion, use user data as is
|
ONNX_COMMON_FOLDER
|
Load a model file from the Common\Files folder; the value is equal to the FILE_COMMON flag
Array conversion when working with ONNX models
Machine learning tasks do not always require greater computational accuracy. To speed up calculations, some models use lower-precision data types such as Float16 and even Float8. To allow users to input the relevant data into models, MQL5 provides four special functions which convert standard MQL5 types into special FP16 and FP8 types.
|
Function
|
Action
|
Copies an array of type float or double into an array of type ushort with the given format
|
Copies an array of type float or double into an array of type uchar with the given format
|
Copies an array of type ushort into an array of float or double type with the given format
|
Copies an array of type uchar into an array of float or double type with the given format
These array conversion functions use special formats specified in the below enumerations.
ENUM_FLOAT16_FORMAT #
The ENUM_FLOAT16_FORMAT enumeration describes two FP16 type formats.
|
ID
|
Description
|
FLOAT_FP16
|
Standard 16-bit format, also known as half
|
FLOAT_BFP16
|
Special brain float point format
Each of these formats has its advantages and limitations. FLOAT16 provides higher accuracy but requires more storage and computation resources. BFLOAT16, on the other hand, provides higher performance and efficiency in data processing, but may be less accurate.
ENUM_FLOAT8_FORMAT #
The ENUM_FLOAT8_FORMAT enumeration describes four FP8 type formats.
FP8 (8-bit floating point) is one of the data types used to represent floating point numbers. In FP8, each number is represented by 8 data bits, typically divided into three components: sign, exponent and mantissa. This format offers a balance between accuracy and storage efficiency, making it attractive for applications that require memory and computational efficiency.
|
ID
|
Description
|
FLOAT_FP8_E4M3FN
|
8-bit floating point number, 4 bits for the exponent and 3 bits for the mantissa. Typically used as coefficients.
|
FLOAT_FP8_E4M3FNUZ
|
8-bit floating point number, 4 bits for the exponent and 3 bits for the mantissa. Supports NaN, does not support negative zero and Inf. Typically used as coefficients.
|
FLOAT_FP8_E5M2FN
|
8-bit floating point number, 5 bits for the exponent and 2 bits for the mantissa. Supports NaN and Inf. Typically used for gradients.
|
FLOAT_FP8_E5M2FNUZ
|
8-bit floating point number, 5 bits for the exponent and 2 bits for the mantissa. Supports NaN, does not support negative zero and Inf. Also used for gradients.
One of the key advantages of FP8 is its efficiency in processing large datasets. By employing compact number representation, FP8 reduces memory requirements and accelerates calculations. This is especially important in machine learning and artificial intelligence applications which often process large datasets.