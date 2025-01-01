OnnxCreate

Create an ONNX session, loading a model from an *.onnx file.

long OnnxCreate(

string filename,

uint flags

);

Parameters

filename

[in] Path to the *.onnx file of the model relative to the \MQL5\Files\ folder.

flags

[in] Flags from ENUM_ONNX_FLAGS, describing the model creation mode: ONNX_COMMON_FOLDER and ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS.

Return Value

The handle of the created session or INVALID_HANDLE if error occurs. To obtain the error code, call the GetLastError function.

Note

If the specified file is not found on disk, the system retries to open the file, appending the '.onnx' extension to the name.