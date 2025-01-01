MQL5 ReferenceONNX modelsOnnxCreate
- ONNX Support
- Format Conversion
- Automatic data type conversion
- Creating a Model
- Running a model
- Validation in the Strategy Tester
- OnnxCreate
- OnnxCreateFromBuffer
- OnnxRelease
- OnnxRun
- OnnxGetInputCount
- OnnxGetOutputCount
- OnnxGetInputName
- OnnxGetOutputName
- OnnxGetInputTypeInfo
- OnnxGetOutputTypeInfo
- OnnxSetInputShape
- OnnxSetOutputShape
- Data structures
OnnxCreate
Create an ONNX session, loading a model from an *.onnx file.
|
long OnnxCreate(
Parameters
filename
[in] Path to the *.onnx file of the model relative to the \MQL5\Files\ folder.
flags
[in] Flags from ENUM_ONNX_FLAGS, describing the model creation mode: ONNX_COMMON_FOLDER and ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS.
Return Value
The handle of the created session or INVALID_HANDLE if error occurs. To obtain the error code, call the GetLastError function.
Note
If the specified file is not found on disk, the system retries to open the file, appending the '.onnx' extension to the name.