OnnxSetOutputShape

Set the shape of a model's output data by index.

bool OnnxSetOutputShape(

long onnx_handle,

long output_index,

const ulong& shape[]

);

Parameters

onnx_handle

[in] ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.

output_index

[in] Index of the output parameter, starting from 0.

shape

[in] Array describing model's output data shape.

Return Value

Returns the name of the input parameter on success; otherwise returns NULL. To get the error code, call the GetLastError function.

Example:

//---- describe the shapes of the model's input and output data

const long ExtOutputShape[] = {1,1};

const long ExtInputShape [] = {1,10,4};

//--- create the model

long handle=OnnxCreateFromBuffer(model,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS);

//--- specify the shape of the input data

if(!OnnxSetInputShape(handle,0,ExtInputShape))

{

Print("failed, OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());

OnnxRelease(handle);

return(-1);

}

//--- specify the shape of the output data

if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(handle,0,ExtOutputShape))

{

Print("failed, OnnxSetOutputShape error ",GetLastError());

OnnxRelease(handle);

return(-1);

}

See also

OnnxSetInputShape