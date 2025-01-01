- ONNX Support
- Format Conversion
- Automatic data type conversion
- Creating a Model
- Running a model
- Validation in the Strategy Tester
- OnnxCreate
- OnnxCreateFromBuffer
- OnnxRelease
- OnnxRun
- OnnxGetInputCount
- OnnxGetOutputCount
- OnnxGetInputName
- OnnxGetOutputName
- OnnxGetInputTypeInfo
- OnnxGetOutputTypeInfo
- OnnxSetInputShape
- OnnxSetOutputShape
- Data structures
OnnxSetOutputShape
Set the shape of a model's output data by index.
|
bool OnnxSetOutputShape(
Parameters
onnx_handle
[in] ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.
output_index
[in] Index of the output parameter, starting from 0.
shape
[in] Array describing model's output data shape.
Return Value
Returns the name of the input parameter on success; otherwise returns NULL. To get the error code, call the GetLastError function.
Example:
|
//---- describe the shapes of the model's input and output data
See also