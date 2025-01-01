OnnxGetOutputCount

Get the number of outputs in an ONNX model.

long OnnxGetOutputCount(

long onnx_handle

);

Parameters

onnx_handle

[in] ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.

Return Value

Returns the number of output parameters on success; otherwise returns -1. To get the error code, call the GetLastError function.