MQL5 ReferenceONNX modelsOnnxGetOutputCount
- ONNX Support
- Format Conversion
- Automatic data type conversion
- Creating a Model
- Running a model
- Validation in the Strategy Tester
- OnnxCreate
- OnnxCreateFromBuffer
- OnnxRelease
- OnnxRun
- OnnxGetInputCount
- OnnxGetOutputCount
- OnnxGetInputName
- OnnxGetOutputName
- OnnxGetInputTypeInfo
- OnnxGetOutputTypeInfo
- OnnxSetInputShape
- OnnxSetOutputShape
- Data structures
OnnxGetOutputCount
Get the number of outputs in an ONNX model.
|
long OnnxGetOutputCount(
Parameters
onnx_handle
[in] ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.
Return Value
Returns the number of output parameters on success; otherwise returns -1. To get the error code, call the GetLastError function.