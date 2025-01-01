DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceONNX modelsOnnxGetOutputCount 

OnnxGetOutputCount

Get the number of outputs in an ONNX model.

long  OnnxGetOutputCount(
   long   onnx_handle  // ONNX session handle
   );

Parameters

onnx_handle

[in]  ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.

Return Value

Returns the number of output parameters on success; otherwise returns -1. To get the error code, call the GetLastError function.