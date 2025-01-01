Model validation in the Strategy Tester

Models created for operations in the financial markets can be validated in the MetaTrader 5 terminal Strategy Tester. This is the fastest and most convenient option, which eliminates the need to additionally emulate the market environment and trading conditions.

To test the model, let us create an Expert Advisor based on the code from the public project ONNX.Price.Prediction. This will require some edits.

Move the model creation to the OnInit function. The onnx session will be closed in OnDeinit. Locate the main model operations block to the OnTick handler.

Also, add obtaining of the Close price of the previous two bars, which is needed to compare the actual Close price and the prediction.

The Expert Advisor code is small and easy to read.



const long ExtInputShape [] = {1,10,4}; // model's input shape

const long ExtOutputShape[] = {1,1}; // model's output shape

#resource "Python/model.onnx" as uchar ExtModel[];// model as a resource



long handle; // model handle

ulong predictions=0; // predictions counter

ulong confirmed=0; // successful predictions counter

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- basic checks

if(_Symbol!="EURUSD")

{

Print("Symbol must be EURUSD, testing aborted");

return(-1);

}

if(_Period!=PERIOD_H1)

{

Print("Timeframe must be H1, testing aborted");

return(-1);

}

//--- create the model

handle=OnnxCreateFromBuffer(ExtModel,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS);

//--- specify the shape of the input data

if(!OnnxSetInputShape(handle,0,ExtInputShape))

{

Print("OnnxSetInputShape failed, error ",GetLastError());

OnnxRelease(handle);

return(-1);

}

//--- specify the shape of the output data

if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(handle,0,ExtOutputShape))

{

Print("OnnxSetOutputShape failed, error ",GetLastError());

OnnxRelease(handle);

return(-1);

}

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- complete model operation

OnnxRelease(handle);

//--- calculate and output prediction statistics

PrintFormat("Successfull predictions = %.2f %%",confirmed*100./double(predictions));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

static datetime open_time=0;

static double predict;

//--- check the current bar opening time

datetime time=iTime(_Symbol,_Period,0);

if(time==0)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to get Time(0), error %d", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- if the opening time has not changed, exit until the next OnTick call

if(time==open_time)

return;

//--- get the Close prices of the last two completed bars

double close[];

int recieved=CopyClose(_Symbol,_Period,1,2,close);

if(recieved!=2)

{

PrintFormat("CopyClose(2 bars) failed, error %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

double delta_predict=predict-close[0]; // predicted price change

double delta_actual=close[1]-close[0]; // actual price change

if((delta_predict>0 && delta_actual>0) || (delta_predict<0 && delta_actual<0))

confirmed++;



//--- calculate the Close price on the new bar to validate the price on the next bar

matrix rates;

//--- get 10 bars

if(!rates.CopyRates("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,COPY_RATES_OHLC,1,10))

return;

//--- input a set of OHLC vectors

matrix x_norm=rates.Transpose();

vector m=x_norm.Mean(0);

vector s=x_norm.Std(0);

matrix mm(10,4);

matrix ms(10,4);

//--- fill in the normalization matrices

for(int i=0; i<10; i++)

{

mm.Row(m,i);

ms.Row(s,i);

}

//--- normalize the input data

x_norm-=mm;

x_norm/=ms;

//--- convert normalized input data to float type

matrixf x_normf;

x_normf.Assign(x_norm);

//--- get the output data of the model here, i.e. the price prediction

vectorf y_norm(1);

//--- run the model

if(!OnnxRun(handle,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS | ONNX_NO_CONVERSION,x_normf,y_norm))

{

Print("OnnxRun failed, error ",GetLastError());

}

//--- do reverse transformation to get the predicted price and to validate it on a new bar

predict=y_norm[0]*s[3]+m[3];

predictions++; // increase predictions counter

Print(predictions,". close prediction = ",predict);

//--- save the bar opening time to check on the next tick

open_time=time;

}

Compile the Expert Advisor and run testing in the period of year 2022. Specify EURUSD with the H1 timeframe, which is the data on which the model was trained. The tick modeling mode can be ignores, since the code checks the emergence of a new bar.

Run and check the result in the testing journal. It shows that a little more than 50% of ppredictions were correct in 2022.

If the preliminary model testing has generated satisfactory results, you can start writing a full-fledged trading strategy based on this model.