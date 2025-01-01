|
const long ExtInputShape [] = {1,10,4}; // model's input shape
const long ExtOutputShape[] = {1,1}; // model's output shape
#resource "Python/model.onnx" as uchar ExtModel[];// model as a resource
long handle; // model handle
ulong predictions=0; // predictions counter
ulong confirmed=0; // successful predictions counter
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- basic checks
if(_Symbol!="EURUSD")
{
Print("Symbol must be EURUSD, testing aborted");
return(-1);
}
if(_Period!=PERIOD_H1)
{
Print("Timeframe must be H1, testing aborted");
return(-1);
}
//--- create the model
handle=OnnxCreateFromBuffer(ExtModel,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS);
//--- specify the shape of the input data
if(!OnnxSetInputShape(handle,0,ExtInputShape))
{
Print("OnnxSetInputShape failed, error ",GetLastError());
OnnxRelease(handle);
return(-1);
}
//--- specify the shape of the output data
if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(handle,0,ExtOutputShape))
{
Print("OnnxSetOutputShape failed, error ",GetLastError());
OnnxRelease(handle);
return(-1);
}
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//--- complete model operation
OnnxRelease(handle);
//--- calculate and output prediction statistics
PrintFormat("Successfull predictions = %.2f %%",confirmed*100./double(predictions));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
static datetime open_time=0;
static double predict;
//--- check the current bar opening time
datetime time=iTime(_Symbol,_Period,0);
if(time==0)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to get Time(0), error %d", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- if the opening time has not changed, exit until the next OnTick call
if(time==open_time)
return;
//--- get the Close prices of the last two completed bars
double close[];
int recieved=CopyClose(_Symbol,_Period,1,2,close);
if(recieved!=2)
{
PrintFormat("CopyClose(2 bars) failed, error %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
double delta_predict=predict-close[0]; // predicted price change
double delta_actual=close[1]-close[0]; // actual price change
if((delta_predict>0 && delta_actual>0) || (delta_predict<0 && delta_actual<0))
confirmed++;
//--- calculate the Close price on the new bar to validate the price on the next bar
matrix rates;
//--- get 10 bars
if(!rates.CopyRates("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,COPY_RATES_OHLC,1,10))
return;
//--- input a set of OHLC vectors
matrix x_norm=rates.Transpose();
vector m=x_norm.Mean(0);
vector s=x_norm.Std(0);
matrix mm(10,4);
matrix ms(10,4);
//--- fill in the normalization matrices
for(int i=0; i<10; i++)
{
mm.Row(m,i);
ms.Row(s,i);
}
//--- normalize the input data
x_norm-=mm;
x_norm/=ms;
//--- convert normalized input data to float type
matrixf x_normf;
x_normf.Assign(x_norm);
//--- get the output data of the model here, i.e. the price prediction
vectorf y_norm(1);
//--- run the model
if(!OnnxRun(handle,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS | ONNX_NO_CONVERSION,x_normf,y_norm))
{
Print("OnnxRun failed, error ",GetLastError());
}
//--- do reverse transformation to get the predicted price and to validate it on a new bar
predict=y_norm[0]*s[3]+m[3];
predictions++; // increase predictions counter
Print(predictions,". close prediction = ",predict);
//--- save the bar opening time to check on the next tick
open_time=time;
}