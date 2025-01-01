MQL5 ReferenceONNX modelsOnnxGetOutputName
- ONNX Support
- Format Conversion
- Automatic data type conversion
- Creating a Model
- Running a model
- Validation in the Strategy Tester
- OnnxCreate
- OnnxCreateFromBuffer
- OnnxRelease
- OnnxRun
- OnnxGetInputCount
- OnnxGetOutputCount
- OnnxGetInputName
- OnnxGetOutputName
- OnnxGetInputTypeInfo
- OnnxGetOutputTypeInfo
- OnnxSetInputShape
- OnnxSetOutputShape
- Data structures
OnnxGetOutputName
Get the name of a model's output by index.
string OnnxGetOutputName(
Parameters
onnx_handle
[in] ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.
index
[in] Index of the output parameter, starting with 0.
Return Value
Returns the name of the output parameter on success; otherwise returns NULL. To get the error code, call the GetLastError function.