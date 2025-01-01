DocumentationSections
Get the name of a model's output by index.

string  OnnxGetOutputName(
   long   onnx_handle,  // ONNX session handle
   long   index         // parameter index
   );

Parameters

onnx_handle

[in]  ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.

index

[in]  Index of the output parameter, starting with 0.

Return Value

Returns the name of the output parameter on success; otherwise returns NULL. To get the error code, call the GetLastError function.