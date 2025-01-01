OnnxGetOutputName

Get the name of a model's output by index.

string OnnxGetOutputName(

long onnx_handle,

long index

);

Parameters

onnx_handle

[in] ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.

index

[in] Index of the output parameter, starting with 0.

Return Value

Returns the name of the output parameter on success; otherwise returns NULL. To get the error code, call the GetLastError function.