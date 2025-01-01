DocumentationSections
Close an ONNX session.

bool  OnnxRelease(
   long   onnx_handle  // ONNX session handle
   );

Parameters

onnx_handle

[in]  ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.

Return Value

Returns true on success; otherwise returns false. To get the error code, call the GetLastError function.