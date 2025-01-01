DocumentationSections
Running a model

To run an ONNX model in MQL5, complete 3 steps:

  1. Load the model from an *.onnx file using the OnnxCreate function or from an array using OnnxCreateFromBuffer.
  2. Specify input and output data shapes using OnnxSetInputShape and OnnxSetOutputShape functions.
  3. Run the model using the OnnxRun function, passing to it the relevant input and output parameters.
  4. When needed, you can terminate the model operation using the OnnxRelease function.

 

When creating an ONNX model, you should consider the existing limits and restrictions, which are described at https://github.com/microsoft/onnxruntime/blob/rel-1.14.0/docs/OperatorKernels.md

Some of the examples of such restrictions are shown below:

Operation

Supported data types

ReduceSum

tensor(double), tensor(float), tensor(int32), tensor(int64)

Mul

tensor(bfloat16), tensor(double), tensor(float), tensor(float16), tensor(int32), tensor(int64), tensor(uint32), tensor(uint64)

 

Below is an MQL5 code example from the public project ONNX.Price.Prediction.

const long   ExtOutputShape[] = {1,1};    // model's output shape
const long   ExtInputShape [] = {1,10,4}; // model's input shape
#resource "Python/model.onnx" as uchar ExtModel[]// model as a resource
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart(void)
  {
   matrix rates;
//--- get 10 bars
   if(!rates.CopyRates("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,COPY_RATES_OHLC,2,10))
      return(-1);
//--- input a set of OHLC vectors
   matrix x_norm=rates.Transpose();
   vector m=x_norm.Mean(0);               
   vector s=x_norm.Std(0);
   matrix mm(10,4);
   matrix ms(10,4);
//--- fill in the normalization matrices
   for(int i=0i<10i++)
     {
      mm.Row(m,i);
      ms.Row(s,i);
     }
//--- normalize the input data
   x_norm-=mm;
   x_norm/=ms;
//--- create the model
   long handle=OnnxCreateFromBuffer(ExtModel,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS);
//--- specify the shape of the input data
   if(!OnnxSetInputShape(handle,0,ExtInputShape))
     {
      Print("OnnxSetInputShape failed, error ",GetLastError());
      OnnxRelease(handle);
      return(-1);
     }
//--- specify the shape of the output data
   if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(handle,0,ExtOutputShape))
     {
      Print("OnnxSetOutputShape failed, error ",GetLastError());
      OnnxRelease(handle);
      return(-1);
     }
//--- convert normalized input data to float type
   matrixf x_normf;
   x_normf.Assign(x_norm);
//--- get the output data of the model here, i.e. the price prediction
   vectorf y_norm(1);
//--- run the model
   if(!OnnxRun(handle,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS | ONNX_NO_CONVERSION,x_normf,y_norm))
     {
      Print("OnnxRun failed, error ",GetLastError());
      OnnxRelease(handle);
      return(-1);
     }
//--- print the output value of the model to the log
   Print(y_norm);
//--- do the reverse transformation to get the predicted price
   double y_pred=y_norm[0]*s[3]+m[3];
   Print("price predicted:",y_pred);
//--- complete operation
   OnnxRelease(handle);
   return(0);
  }

Script run example:

ONNXCreating and using per session threadpools since use_per_session_threads_ is true
ONNXDynamic block base set to 0
ONNXInitializing session.
ONNXAdding default CPU execution provider.
ONNXTotal shared scalar initializer count0
ONNXTotal fused reshape node count0
ONNXTotal shared scalar initializer count0
ONNXTotal fused reshape node count0
ONNXUse DeviceBasedPartition as default
ONNXSaving initialized tensors.
ONNXDone saving initialized tensors
ONNXSession successfully initialized.
[0.28188983]
predicted 1.0559258806393044

The MetaTrader 5 terminal has selected the optimal executor for calculations — ONNX Runtime Execution Provider. In this example, the model was executed on the CPU.

Let's modify the script to calculate the percentage of successful Close price predictions made based on the values of the preceding 10 bars.

#resource "Python/model.onnx" as uchar ExtModel[]// model as a resource
 
#define TESTS 10000  // number of test datasets
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart()
  {
//--- create the model
   long session_handle=OnnxCreateFromBuffer(ExtModel,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS);
   if(session_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("Cannot create model. Error ",GetLastError());
      return(-1);
     }
 
//--- since the input tensor size is not defined for the model, specify it explicitly
//--- first index is batch size, second index is series size, third index is number of series (OHLC)
   const long input_shape[]={1,10,4};
   if(!OnnxSetInputShape(session_handle,0,input_shape))
     {
      Print("OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());
      return(-2);
     }
 
//--- since the output tensor size is not defined for the model, specify it explicitly
//--- first index is batch size, must match the batch size in the input tensor
//--- second index is number of predicted prices (only Close is predicted here)
   const long output_shape[]={1,1};
   if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(session_handle,0,output_shape))
     {
      Print("OnnxSetOutputShape error ",GetLastError());
      return(-3);
     }
//--- run tests
   vector closes(TESTS);      // vector to store validation prices
   vector predicts(TESTS);    // vector to store obtained predictions
   vector prev_closes(TESTS); // vector to store preceding prices
 
   matrix rates;              // matrix to get the OHLC series
   matrix splitted[2];        // two submatrices to divide the series into test and validation
   ulong  parts[]={10,1};     // sizes of divided submatrices
 
//--- start from the previous bar
   for(int i=1i<=TESTSi++)
     {
      //--- get 11 bars
      rates.CopyRates("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,COPY_RATES_OHLC,i,11);
      //--- divide the matrix into test and validation
      rates.Vsplit(parts,splitted);
      //--- take the Close price from the validation matrix
      closes[i-1]=splitted[1][3][0];
      //--- last Close in the tested series
      prev_closes[i-1]=splitted[0][3][9];
 
      //--- submit the test matrix of 10 bars to testing
      predicts[i-1]=PricePredictionTest(session_handle,splitted[0]);
      //--- runtime error
      if(predicts[i-1]<=0)
        {
         OnnxRelease(session_handle);
         return(-4);
        }
     }
//--- complete operation
   OnnxRelease(session_handle);
//--- evaluate if price movement was predicted correctly
   int    right_directions=0;
   vector delta_predicts=prev_closes-predicts;
   vector delta_actuals=prev_closes-closes;
 
   for(int i=0i<TESTSi++)
      if((delta_predicts[i]>0 && delta_actuals[i]>0) || (delta_predicts[i]<0 && delta_actuals[i]<0))
         right_directions++;
   PrintFormat("right direction predictions = %.2f%%",(right_directions*100.0)/double(TESTS));
//--- 
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Prepare the data and run the model                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double PricePredictionTest(const long session_handle,matrixrates)
  {
   static matrixf input_data(10,4); // matrix for the transformed input
   static vectorf output_data(1);   // vector to receive the result
   static matrix mm(10,4);          // matrix of horizontal vectors Mean
   static matrix ms(10,4);          // matrix of horizontal vectors Std
 
//--- a set of OHLC vertical vectors must be input into the model
   matrix x_norm=rates.Transpose();
//--- normalize prices
   vector m=x_norm.Mean(0);
   vector s=x_norm.Std(0);
   for(int i=0i<10i++)
     {
      mm.Row(m,i);
      ms.Row(s,i);
     }
   x_norm-=mm;
   x_norm/=ms;
 
//--- run the model
   input_data.Assign(x_norm);
   if(!OnnxRun(session_handle,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS,input_data,output_data))
     {
      Print("OnnxRun error ",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- unnormalize the price from the output value
   double y_pred=output_data[0]*s[3]+m[3];
 
   return(y_pred);
  }

Run the script: the prediction accuracy is about 51%

ONNX: Creating and using per session threadpools since use_per_session_threads_ is true
ONNX: Dynamic block base set to 0
ONNX: Initializing session.
ONNX: Adding default CPU execution provider.
ONNX: Total shared scalar initializer count: 0
ONNX: Total fused reshape node count: 0
ONNX: Total shared scalar initializer count: 0
ONNX: Total fused reshape node count: 0
ONNX: Use DeviceBasedPartition as default
ONNX: Saving initialized tensors.
ONNX: Done saving initialized tensors
ONNX: Session successfully initialized.
right direction predictions = 51.34 %

 