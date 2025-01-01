Running a model

To run an ONNX model in MQL5, complete 3 steps:

Load the model from an *.onnx file using the OnnxCreate function or from an array using OnnxCreateFromBuffer Specify input and output data shapes using OnnxSetInputShape and OnnxSetOutputShape functions. Run the model using the OnnxRun function, passing to it the relevant input and output parameters. When needed, you can terminate the model operation using the OnnxRelease function.

When creating an ONNX model, you should consider the existing limits and restrictions, which are described at https://github.com/microsoft/onnxruntime/blob/rel-1.14.0/docs/OperatorKernels.md

Some of the examples of such restrictions are shown below:

Operation Supported data types ReduceSum tensor(double), tensor(float), tensor(int32), tensor(int64) Mul tensor(bfloat16), tensor(double), tensor(float), tensor(float16), tensor(int32), tensor(int64), tensor(uint32), tensor(uint64)

Below is an MQL5 code example from the public project ONNX.Price.Prediction.

const long ExtOutputShape[] = {1,1}; // model's output shape

const long ExtInputShape [] = {1,10,4}; // model's input shape

#resource "Python/model.onnx" as uchar ExtModel[]// model as a resource

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnStart(void)

{

matrix rates;

//--- get 10 bars

if(!rates.CopyRates("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,COPY_RATES_OHLC,2,10))

return(-1);

//--- input a set of OHLC vectors

matrix x_norm=rates.Transpose();

vector m=x_norm.Mean(0);

vector s=x_norm.Std(0);

matrix mm(10,4);

matrix ms(10,4);

//--- fill in the normalization matrices

for(int i=0; i<10; i++)

{

mm.Row(m,i);

ms.Row(s,i);

}

//--- normalize the input data

x_norm-=mm;

x_norm/=ms;

//--- create the model

long handle=OnnxCreateFromBuffer(ExtModel,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS);

//--- specify the shape of the input data

if(!OnnxSetInputShape(handle,0,ExtInputShape))

{

Print("OnnxSetInputShape failed, error ",GetLastError());

OnnxRelease(handle);

return(-1);

}

//--- specify the shape of the output data

if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(handle,0,ExtOutputShape))

{

Print("OnnxSetOutputShape failed, error ",GetLastError());

OnnxRelease(handle);

return(-1);

}

//--- convert normalized input data to float type

matrixf x_normf;

x_normf.Assign(x_norm);

//--- get the output data of the model here, i.e. the price prediction

vectorf y_norm(1);

//--- run the model

if(!OnnxRun(handle,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS | ONNX_NO_CONVERSION,x_normf,y_norm))

{

Print("OnnxRun failed, error ",GetLastError());

OnnxRelease(handle);

return(-1);

}

//--- print the output value of the model to the log

Print(y_norm);

//--- do the reverse transformation to get the predicted price

double y_pred=y_norm[0]*s[3]+m[3];

Print("price predicted:",y_pred);

//--- complete operation

OnnxRelease(handle);

return(0);

}

Script run example:

ONNX: Creating and using per session threadpools since use_per_session_threads_ is true

ONNX: Dynamic block base set to 0

ONNX: Initializing session.

ONNX: Adding default CPU execution provider.

ONNX: Total shared scalar initializer count: 0

ONNX: Total fused reshape node count: 0

ONNX: Total shared scalar initializer count: 0

ONNX: Total fused reshape node count: 0

ONNX: Use DeviceBasedPartition as default

ONNX: Saving initialized tensors.

ONNX: Done saving initialized tensors

ONNX: Session successfully initialized.

[0.28188983]

predicted 1.0559258806393044

The MetaTrader 5 terminal has selected the optimal executor for calculations — ONNX Runtime Execution Provider. In this example, the model was executed on the CPU.

Let's modify the script to calculate the percentage of successful Close price predictions made based on the values of the preceding 10 bars.

#resource "Python/model.onnx" as uchar ExtModel[]// model as a resource



#define TESTS 10000 // number of test datasets

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnStart()

{

//--- create the model

long session_handle=OnnxCreateFromBuffer(ExtModel,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS);

if(session_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("Cannot create model. Error ",GetLastError());

return(-1);

}



//--- since the input tensor size is not defined for the model, specify it explicitly

//--- first index is batch size, second index is series size, third index is number of series (OHLC)

const long input_shape[]={1,10,4};

if(!OnnxSetInputShape(session_handle,0,input_shape))

{

Print("OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());

return(-2);

}



//--- since the output tensor size is not defined for the model, specify it explicitly

//--- first index is batch size, must match the batch size in the input tensor

//--- second index is number of predicted prices (only Close is predicted here)

const long output_shape[]={1,1};

if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(session_handle,0,output_shape))

{

Print("OnnxSetOutputShape error ",GetLastError());

return(-3);

}

//--- run tests

vector closes(TESTS); // vector to store validation prices

vector predicts(TESTS); // vector to store obtained predictions

vector prev_closes(TESTS); // vector to store preceding prices



matrix rates; // matrix to get the OHLC series

matrix splitted[2]; // two submatrices to divide the series into test and validation

ulong parts[]={10,1}; // sizes of divided submatrices



//--- start from the previous bar

for(int i=1; i<=TESTS; i++)

{

//--- get 11 bars

rates.CopyRates("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,COPY_RATES_OHLC,i,11);

//--- divide the matrix into test and validation

rates.Vsplit(parts,splitted);

//--- take the Close price from the validation matrix

closes[i-1]=splitted[1][3][0];

//--- last Close in the tested series

prev_closes[i-1]=splitted[0][3][9];



//--- submit the test matrix of 10 bars to testing

predicts[i-1]=PricePredictionTest(session_handle,splitted[0]);

//--- runtime error

if(predicts[i-1]<=0)

{

OnnxRelease(session_handle);

return(-4);

}

}

//--- complete operation

OnnxRelease(session_handle);

//--- evaluate if price movement was predicted correctly

int right_directions=0;

vector delta_predicts=prev_closes-predicts;

vector delta_actuals=prev_closes-closes;



for(int i=0; i<TESTS; i++)

if((delta_predicts[i]>0 && delta_actuals[i]>0) || (delta_predicts[i]<0 && delta_actuals[i]<0))

right_directions++;

PrintFormat("right direction predictions = %.2f%%",(right_directions*100.0)/double(TESTS));

//---

return(0);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Prepare the data and run the model |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double PricePredictionTest(const long session_handle,matrix& rates)

{

static matrixf input_data(10,4); // matrix for the transformed input

static vectorf output_data(1); // vector to receive the result

static matrix mm(10,4); // matrix of horizontal vectors Mean

static matrix ms(10,4); // matrix of horizontal vectors Std



//--- a set of OHLC vertical vectors must be input into the model

matrix x_norm=rates.Transpose();

//--- normalize prices

vector m=x_norm.Mean(0);

vector s=x_norm.Std(0);

for(int i=0; i<10; i++)

{

mm.Row(m,i);

ms.Row(s,i);

}

x_norm-=mm;

x_norm/=ms;



//--- run the model

input_data.Assign(x_norm);

if(!OnnxRun(session_handle,ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS,input_data,output_data))

{

Print("OnnxRun error ",GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- unnormalize the price from the output value

double y_pred=output_data[0]*s[3]+m[3];



return(y_pred);

}

Run the script: the prediction accuracy is about 51%