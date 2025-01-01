MQL5 ReferenceONNX modelsOnnxGetOutputTypeInfo
OnnxGetOutputTypeInfo
Get the description of the output type from the model.
bool OnnxGetOutputTypeInfo(
Parameters
onnx_handle
[in] ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.
index
[in] Index of the output parameter, starting with 0.
typeinfo
[out] The OnnxTypeInfo structure that describes the type of the output parameter.
Return Value
Returns true on success; otherwise returns false. To get the error code, call the GetLastError function.