DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceONNX modelsOnnxGetInputTypeInfo 

OnnxGetInputTypeInfo

Get the description of the input type from the model.

bool  OnnxGetInputTypeInfo(
   long           onnx_handle,  // ONNX session handle
   long           index,        // parameter index
   OnnxTypeInfo&  typeinfo      // parameter type description
   );

Parameters

onnx_handle

[in]  ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.

index

[in]  Index of the input parameter, starting with 0.

typeinfo

[out]  The OnnxTypeInfo structure that describes the type of the input parameter.

Return Value

Returns true on success; otherwise returns false. To get the error code, call the GetLastError function.