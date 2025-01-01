OnnxGetInputTypeInfo

Get the description of the input type from the model.

bool OnnxGetInputTypeInfo(

long onnx_handle,

long index,

OnnxTypeInfo& typeinfo

);

Parameters

onnx_handle

[in] ONNX session object handle created via OnnxCreate or OnnxCreateFromBuffer.

index

[in] Index of the input parameter, starting with 0.

typeinfo

[out] The OnnxTypeInfo structure that describes the type of the input parameter.

Return Value

Returns true on success; otherwise returns false. To get the error code, call the GetLastError function.