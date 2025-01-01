Format Conversion

ONNX is an open format, which allows using models from different machine learning toolkits. This format is supported by many frameworks, including Chainer, Caffee2 and PyTorch.

One of the most popular tools for converting models to the ONNX format is Microsoft's ONNXMLTools.

ONNXMLTools installation and use instructions are available at the GitHub repo. The following toolkits are currently supported:

ONNXMLTools can be easily installed. For installation details and model conversion examples, please see the project page at https://github.com/onnx/onnxmltools#install.