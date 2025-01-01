Random

Static function. Create and return a new matrix or vector filled with random values. Random values are generated uniformly within the specified range.

static vector vector::Random(

const ulong size,

const double min=0.0,

const double max=1.0

);



static matrix matrix::Random(

const ulong rows,

const ulong cols

const float min=0.0,

const float max=1.0

);



The function fills an existing matrix or vector with random values. Random values are generated uniformly within the specified range.

void vector::Random(

const double min=0.0,

const double max=1.0

);



void matrix::Random(

const float min=0.0,

const float max=1.0

);

Parameters

rows

[in] Number of rows.

cols

[in] Number of columns.

size

[in] Vector length.

min=0.0

[in] The minimum value in the generated sample of random numbers.

max=1.0

[in] The maximum value in the generated sample of random numbers.

Return Value

Return a new matrix of given rows and columns filled with random values.

Example