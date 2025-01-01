Random
Static function. Create and return a new matrix or vector filled with random values. Random values are generated uniformly within the specified range.
static vector vector::Random(
The function fills an existing matrix or vector with random values. Random values are generated uniformly within the specified range.
void vector::Random(
Parameters
rows
[in] Number of rows.
cols
[in] Number of columns.
size
[in] Vector length.
min=0.0
[in] The minimum value in the generated sample of random numbers.
max=1.0
[in] The maximum value in the generated sample of random numbers.
Return Value
Return a new matrix of given rows and columns filled with random values.
Example
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+