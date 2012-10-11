- HasNan
- ReplaceNan
- Transpose
- TransposeConjugate
- TriL
- TriU
- Diag
- Row
- Col
- Copy
- Conjugate
- Concat
- Compare
- CompareByDigits
- CompareEqual
- Flat
- Clip
- Reshape
- Resize
- Set
- SwapRows
- SwapCols
- Split
- Hsplit
- Vsplit
- ArgSort
- Sort
Concat
Concatenate 2 submatrices to one matrix. Concatenate 2 vectors to one vector.
|
vector vector::Concat(
Parameters
second_part
[in] Second vector or matrix to concatenate. If matrices are concatenated along any of the axes, then the sizes of the matrices must be consistent according to the axis.
axis
[in] Axis. 0 - horizontal axis, 1 - vertical axis.
Return Value
Returns vector if vectors or matrices concatenated without axis parameter, or matrix concatenated along horizontal or vertical axis.
Example
|
vector vector_a={1,2,3,4};