Concat

Concatenate 2 submatrices to one matrix. Concatenate 2 vectors to one vector.

vector vector::Concat(

const vector& second_part

);



vector matrix::Concat(

const matrix& second_part

);



matrix matrix::Split(

const matrix& second_part,

const int axis

);

Parameters

second_part

[in] Second vector or matrix to concatenate. If matrices are concatenated along any of the axes, then the sizes of the matrices must be consistent according to the axis.

axis

[in] Axis. 0 - horizontal axis, 1 - vertical axis.

Return Value

Returns vector if vectors or matrices concatenated without axis parameter, or matrix concatenated along horizontal or vertical axis.

Example