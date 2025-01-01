SymbolExist
Checks if a symbol with a specified name exists.
|
bool SymbolExist(
const string name,
bool& is_custom
);
Parameters
name
[in] Symbol name.
is_custom
[out] Custom symbol property set upon successful execution. If true, the detected symbol is a custom one.
Return Value
Example:
|
#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSDn"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- declare the custom symbol flag and check the presence of a symbol having its name specified in SYMBOL_NAME
bool custom = false;
bool result = SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom);
//--- declare the default 'symbol not found' message text
string text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- if a symbol is found, create a message text depending on which list the symbol is found in
if(result)
{
//--- if this is a standard symbol
if(!custom)
text = StringFormat("The '%s' symbol is available on the server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- if this is a custom symbol
else
text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was found in the list of custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);
}
//--- send the message about the check result to the journal
Print(text);
/*
result for standard 'GBPUSD' symbol:
The 'GBPUSD' symbol is available on the server.
result for custom 'GBPUSDx' symbol:
The symbol 'GBPUSDx' was found in the list of custom symbols.
result for missing 'GBPUSDn' symbol:
The symbol 'GBPUSDn' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.
*/
}
See also
SymbolsTotal, SymbolSelect, Custom symbols