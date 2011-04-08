Join our fan page
DRAW_SECTION - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator plots sections between the High and Low prices of the bars.
The color, width and style of the sections changes randomly each N ticks. Note that initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot (DRAW_SECTION) are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (OnCalculate() function). The N variable is defined as input parameter, it can be changed manually using the "Properties" window.
See also: The Drawing Styles in MQL5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/331
