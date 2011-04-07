CodeBaseSections
DRAW_LINE - indicator for MetaTrader 5

draw_line.mq5 (4.38 KB) view
The indicator plots the open prices of the bars as a line.

The line color, width and style changed randomly every N=5 ticks. The width, color and style of a line can be defined using the preprocessor directives or using the PlotIndexSetInteger() function. The dynamic change of the line properties allows to create the "live" indicators that vary depending on the current state. Only one data buffer is needed for the DRAW_LINE style.

The initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (OnCalculate() function). The N variable is defined as input parameter, it can be changed using the "Properties" window.

See also: The Drawing Styles in MQL5.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/330

