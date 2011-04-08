The indicator plots the vertical section for each bar between the Open and Close prices.

The DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 drawing style can be used for a drawing in a separate window and main chart window. It doesn't plot empty values, the empty indicator values must be specified explicitly. Two data buffers are needed for the DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 style.



The color, width and style of the histogram changed randomly each N ticks. In the OnInit() function, it chooses a day of the week (invisible_day), the indicator values of the bars of this week day will be filled with empty values (PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE=0):



PlotIndexSetDouble (plot_index_DRAW_SECTION, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 );

The initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (OnCalculate() function).



