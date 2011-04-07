Join our fan page
DRAW_NONE - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is example of the indicator, that shows bars index in the "Data Window".
The bar indexing is set as timeseries, it means that current uncompleted bar has index=0, the oldest bar has the highest index. Note that the indicator doesn't plot anything (DRAW_NONE), despite the fact that red color for the first graphic plot is defined.
See also: The Drawing Styles in MQL5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/329
