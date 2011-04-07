CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DRAW_NONE - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
5495
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
draw_none.mq5 (3.22 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is example of the indicator, that shows bars index in the "Data Window".

The bar indexing is set as timeseries, it means that current uncompleted bar has index=0, the oldest bar has the highest index. Note that the indicator doesn't plot anything (DRAW_NONE), despite the fact that red color for the first graphic plot is defined.

See also: The Drawing Styles in MQL5.

DRAW_NONE

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/329

RouletteGame RouletteGame

The Roulette Game.

iChartsSwitchSymbol iChartsSwitchSymbol

When the chart symbol is changed, it will change symbols for all other charts.

DRAW_LINE DRAW_LINE

The DRAW_LINE style is used for plotting the values of the indicator's buffer as a line.

DRAW_SECTION DRAW_SECTION

The DRAW_SECTION drawing style is used for plotting the values of the indicator's buffer as a sections.