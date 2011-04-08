CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DRAW_HISTOGRAM - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
7912
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator plots a graph of a sin(x) function in the separate window.

The histogram color, width and line style are changed randomly every N ticks. The period of the sin(x) function depends on bars input parameters. The DRAW_HISTOGRAM drawing style is used to plot the histograms (for example the ocsillators). It allows to avoid drawing some of the indicator's values by setting the PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE. Only one data buffer is needed for the DRAW_HISTOGRAM style.

Note that initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot (DRAW_HISTOGRAM) are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (OnCalculate() function). The N variable is defined as input parameter, it can be changed manually using the "Properties" window.

See also: The Drawing Styles in MQL5.

DRAW_HISTOGRAM

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/332

DRAW_SECTION DRAW_SECTION

The DRAW_SECTION drawing style is used for plotting the values of the indicator's buffer as a sections.

DRAW_LINE DRAW_LINE

The DRAW_LINE style is used for plotting the values of the indicator's buffer as a line.

DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM2

The DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 drawing style is used for plotting the values of two indicator's buffers as a histogram.

DRAW_CANDLES DRAW_CANDLES

The DRAW_CANDLES drawing style plots the candles using the values of 4 indicator buffers with Open, High, Low and Close prices.