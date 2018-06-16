The Expert Advisor searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. It buys on bullish candlesticks and sells on bearish ones. The EA checks whether the account is netting or hedging. The CPositionInfo, CTrade, CSymbolInfo, and CAccountInfo trade classes are used in this code.

Version 1 N candles. Search example for N=3:

Version 2 N- candles v2. What's new in version 2: The "Take Profit", "Stop Loss", and "Trailing" parameters were introduced.

Version 3 N-_Candles_v3. What's new in version 3: The "Maximum amount of one-direction positions" parameter was introduced.

Version 4: N-_Candles_v4. What's new in version 4: For netting accounts, the "maximum number of positions" parameter was replaced with the "maximum position volume" parameter.

Version 5 N- Candles v5. What's new in version 5: The "Working time" parameter was introduced.

Version 6: N-_Candles_v6. What's new in version 6: The "Black sheep" parameter was introduced.





What's new in version 7

Closing positions at achieving the profit level equal to Closing of positions at achievement of the general profit was added.





Inputs