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N-_Candles_v7 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Published:
N-_Candles_v7.mq5 (46.87 KB) view
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The Expert Advisor searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. It buys on bullish candlesticks and sells on bearish ones. The EA checks whether the account is netting or hedging. The CPositionInfo, CTrade, CSymbolInfo, and CAccountInfo trade classes are used in this code.

  • Version 1 N candles.

    Search example for N=3:

    N- candles

  • Version 2 N- candles v2.

    What's new in version 2: The "Take Profit", "Stop Loss", and "Trailing" parameters were introduced.

  • Version 3 N-_Candles_v3.

    What's new in version 3: The "Maximum amount of one-direction positions" parameter was introduced.

  • Version 4: N-_Candles_v4.

    What's new in version 4: For netting accounts, the "maximum number of positions" parameter was replaced with the "maximum position volume" parameter.

  • Version 5 N- Candles v5.

    What's new in version 5: The "Working time" parameter was introduced.

  • Version 6: N-_Candles_v6.

    What's new in version 6: The "Black sheep" parameter was introduced.


What's new in version 7

Closing positions at achieving the profit level equal to Closing of positions at achievement of the general profit was added.


Inputs

  • N identical candles which go in a row - number of identical candlesticks in a row;
  • Lot - the volume of the position to be opened;
  • Take Profit - Take Profit; if this value is "0", the parameter is not used;
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss; if this value is "0", the parameter is not used;
  • Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop; if this value is "0", the parameter is not used;
  • Trailing Step - trailing step; if this value is "0", the parameter is not used;
  • Max positions certain direction (only for hedging) - the maximum number of one-direction positions (for hedging only);
  • Max position volume (only for netting) - the maximum volume of open positions (for netting only);
  • Use trade hours - enable/disable the "working time" parameter;
  • Start hour - trading start hour;
  • End hour - trading end hour;
  • Closing of positions at achievement of the general profit - closing all positions at achieving the profit level (in money terms);
  • magic number - the unique EA identifier;
  • The type of closure at the meeting of the "black sheep" - the closing type for the "blacksheep."

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20500

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