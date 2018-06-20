智能交易系统搜索连续 N 根相同的烛条。 它在看涨烛条时买入，并在看跌烛条时卖出。 EA 检查账户为净持还是对冲。 在代码中使用里 CPositionInfo, CTrade, CSymbolInfo, 和 CAccountInfo 交易类。

版本 1 N candles. 搜索示例 N=3:

版本 2 N- candles v2。 版本 2 中的新功能: 引入 "Take Profit", "Stop Loss", 和 "Trailing" 参数。

版本 3 N-_Candles_v3。 版本 3 中的新功能: 引入 "Maximum amount of one-direction positions" 参数。

版本 4: N-_Candles_v4。 版本 4 中的新增功能: 对于净持帐户，"maximum number of positions" 参数已被 "maximum position volume" 参数替代。

版本 5 N- Candles v5。 版本 5 中的新增功能: 引入了 "Working time" 参数。

版本 6: N-_Candles_v6。 版本 6 中的新功能: 引入了 "Black sheep" 参数。





版本 7 中的新增功能

增加了当持仓盈利水平已达到等于 Closing of positions at achievement of the general profit 时平仓。





输入