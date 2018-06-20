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N-_Candles_v7 - MetaTrader 5EA

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 产品 1 信号 24 文章 1882 代码 353 主题 29246 评论
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智能交易系统搜索连续 N 根相同的烛条。 它在看涨烛条时买入，并在看跌烛条时卖出。 EA 检查账户为净持还是对冲。 在代码中使用里 CPositionInfo, CTrade, CSymbolInfo, 和 CAccountInfo 交易类。

  • 版本 1 N candles.

    搜索示例 N=3:

    N- candles

  • 版本 2 N- candles v2

    版本 2 中的新功能: 引入 "Take Profit", "Stop Loss", 和 "Trailing" 参数。

  • 版本 3 N-_Candles_v3

    版本 3 中的新功能: 引入 "Maximum amount of one-direction positions" 参数。

  • 版本 4: N-_Candles_v4

    版本 4 中的新增功能: 对于净持帐户，"maximum number of positions" 参数已被 "maximum position volume" 参数替代。

  • 版本 5 N- Candles v5

    版本 5 中的新增功能: 引入了 "Working time" 参数。

  • 版本 6: N-_Candles_v6

    版本 6 中的新功能: 引入了 "Black sheep" 参数。


版本 7 中的新增功能

增加了当持仓盈利水平已达到等于 Closing of positions at achievement of the general profit 时平仓。


输入

  • N identical candles which go in a row - 连续相同的烛条数量;
  • Lot - 开仓的交易量;
  • Take Profit - 止盈; 如果该值为 "0"，则不使用该参数;
  • Stop Loss - 止损; 如果该值为 "0"，则不使用该参数;
  • Trailing Stop - 尾随停止; 如果该值为 "0"，则不使用该参数;
  • Trailing Step - 尾随步幅值; 如果该值为 "0"，则不使用该参数;
  • Max positions certain direction (only for hedging) - 单向持仓的最大数量 (仅限对冲账户);
  • Max position volume (only for netting) - 开仓的最大数量 (仅限净持账户);
  • Use trade hours - 启用/禁用 "working time" 参数;
  • Start hour - 交易开始时间;
  • End hour - 交易结束时间;
  • Closing of positions at achievement of the general profit - 当达成盈利水平 (以货币计算) 时所有持仓平仓;
  • magic number - EA 的独有标识符;
  • The type of closure at the meeting of the "black sheep" - 针对 "blacksheep" 的平仓类型。

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20500

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