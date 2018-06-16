The Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average is a version of the adaptive moving average based on the exponentially smoothed moving average combined with the original methods of detecting and applying volatility as a dynamically changing smoothing constant.

Indicator named Adaptive Moving Average was developed by Perry J. Kaufman and primarily presented in his book titled Smarter Trading: Improving Performance in Changing Markets in 1995.

The indicator has two input parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Applied price - price used for calculations.