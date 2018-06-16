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Price Impulse - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4715
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Price Impulse.mq5 (12.13 KB) view
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Idea by: Nikolay.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA uses reference to REAL TICKS using the CopyTicks function - it waits for the price to pass NNN points within XXX ticks.


Inputs

  • Lots - the size of the position to be opened (in lots)
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss
  • Take Profit - Take Profit
  • the price must pass NNN points
  • within XXX ticks
  • the minimum delay between trades (in seconds)

Price Impuls

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20501

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