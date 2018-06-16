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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Price Impulse - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4715
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Nikolay.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA uses reference to REAL TICKS using the CopyTicks function - it waits for the price to pass NNN points within XXX ticks.
Inputs
- Lots - the size of the position to be opened (in lots)
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss
- Take Profit - Take Profit
- the price must pass NNN points
- within XXX ticks
- the minimum delay between trades (in seconds)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20501
N-_Candles_v7
The Expert Advisor searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. It buys on bullish candlesticks and sells on bearish ones. The account type is taken into consideration, i.e., whether it is a netting or a hedging one.Small_Inside_Bar_Strategy
Small_Inside_Bar_Strategy - an Expert Advisor based on indicator Small_Inside_Bar.