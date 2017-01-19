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DayTrading - expert for MetaTrader 5

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7005
Rating:
(20)
Published:
DayTrading.mq5 (30.16 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Real author:

Author of the idea — Collector, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor widely uses the following standard library classes:

CPositionInfoCTradeCSymbolInfo and CAccountInfo. The uniform code for data acquisition from iMACD, iStochastic, iSAR and iMomentum indicators is used as well.

DayTrading EA should be used on M5 charts with the default settings. Do not set a stop loss level.


Test results (initial deposit 10 000, EURUSD, from 2016.01.01 to 2016.10.24):

DayTrading

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16686

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