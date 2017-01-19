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DayTrading - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Real author:
Author of the idea — Collector, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor widely uses the following standard library classes:
CPositionInfo, CTrade, CSymbolInfo and CAccountInfo. The uniform code for data acquisition from iMACD, iStochastic, iSAR and iMomentum indicators is used as well.DayTrading EA should be used on M5 charts with the default settings. Do not set a stop loss level.
Test results (initial deposit 10 000, EURUSD, from 2016.01.01 to 2016.10.24):
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16686
CyberiaTrader is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.Exp_X2MA_Digit_DM_361
Exp_X2MA_Digit_DM_361 trend-following trading system is based on ColorX2MA_Digit and ColorDM_361 indicator signals.
Extensive use of the standard library classes.i-Regr
i-Regr is a MetaTrader 5 indicator. Regression Channel: Linear Regression Channel, Quadratic (Parabolic) Regression Channel, Cubic Regression Channel.