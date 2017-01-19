Real author:

Author of the idea — Collector, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor widely uses the following standard library classes:

CPositionInfo, CTrade, CSymbolInfo and CAccountInfo. The uniform code for data acquisition from iMACD, iStochastic, iSAR and iMomentum indicators is used as well.

DayTrading EA should be used on M5 charts with the default settings. Do not set a stop loss level.