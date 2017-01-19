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Indicators

i-Regr - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
16736
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
i-Regr.mq5 (11.52 KB) view
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Regression Channel

The Linear Regression Channel consists of two parallel lines that are equally distant above and below the trend line of the linear regression. The distance between the channel borders and the regression line is equal to the value of the highest close price deviation from the regression line. 

Linear Regression Channel

i_Regr_linear

Quadratic (Parabolic) Regression Channel

i_Regr_parabolic

Cubic Regression Channel

i_Regr_third_power

i-Regr indicator settings

i_Regr_inputs

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16691

20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS 20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS

Extensive use of the standard library classes.

DayTrading DayTrading

The extensive use of standard library classes and the uniform code for data acquisition from iMACD, iStochastic, iSAR and iMomentum indicators.

AutoFibAutoTrend_OnParabolic AutoFibAutoTrend_OnParabolic

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest parabolic ZigZag peaks.

MFI_Histogram_Round MFI_Histogram_Round

Standard MFI oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range.