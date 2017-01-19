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i-Regr - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Regression Channel
The Linear Regression Channel consists of two parallel lines that are equally distant above and below the trend line of the linear regression. The distance between the channel borders and the regression line is equal to the value of the highest close price deviation from the regression line.
Linear Regression Channel
Quadratic (Parabolic) Regression Channel
Cubic Regression Channel
i-Regr indicator settings
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16691
Extensive use of the standard library classes.DayTrading
The extensive use of standard library classes and the uniform code for data acquisition from iMACD, iStochastic, iSAR and iMomentum indicators.
The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest parabolic ZigZag peaks.MFI_Histogram_Round
Standard MFI oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range.