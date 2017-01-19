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20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS - expert for MetaTrader 5

AntS | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5452
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
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The author of the idea Anton describes the EA as follows:

This is the original Expert Advisor developed by Pavel Smirnov (http://www.autoforex.ru/lab/20_200_v3/20_200_v3.php) improved by means of very thorough optimization, adding the auto lot size and increasing a lot to cover losses. The minimum recommended deposit is $10 000. The potential profit is smaller on lesser deposits. Use it on EURUSD H1 only!

Testing on EURUSD H1, from 2016.01.01 to 2016.10.26, deposit 10 000:

 expert

Perhaps, it makes sense to optimize the EA parameters and check them on other timeframes.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16690

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