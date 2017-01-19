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20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 5452
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The author of the idea Anton describes the EA as follows:
This is the original Expert Advisor developed by Pavel Smirnov (http://www.autoforex.ru/lab/20_200_v3/20_200_v3.php) improved by means of very thorough optimization, adding the auto lot size and increasing a lot to cover losses. The minimum recommended deposit is $10 000. The potential profit is smaller on lesser deposits. Use it on EURUSD H1 only!
Testing on EURUSD H1, from 2016.01.01 to 2016.10.26, deposit 10 000:
Perhaps, it makes sense to optimize the EA parameters and check them on other timeframes.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16690
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