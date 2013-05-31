Join our fan page
Adaptive to TF SMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
If a trader opens MN1 chart the indicator will automatically configure the period equal to 12 comparing current price to average year price based on bars in a year. If a trader opens W1 the MA will be automatically configured to 52 period which is equal to weekly bars in year.
The indicator will calculate the period based on daily bars in a month. All time frames below Days to Hour are configured comparative to weeks. All periods below Hour will be relative to days.
The trader now does not have to select the MA periods on different time frames.
Interpretation of the indicator:
- If the current price of your instrument is higher than the MA you should buy it or sell if it is below MA.
