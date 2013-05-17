The real author:

Kalenzo

A variant of the SSL indicator performed in the form of the channel and represented as the colored cloud. The indicator submits alert when the trend changes its direction.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint period= 13 ; input bool NRTR= true ; input int Shift= 0 ; input uint AlertCount= 0 ; input uint AlertBar= 0 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 19.07.2008.

Fig.1 The SSL_Channel_Chart indicator