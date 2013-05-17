Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SSL_Channel_Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11294
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Kalenzo
A variant of the SSL indicator performed in the form of the channel and represented as the colored cloud. The indicator submits alert when the trend changes its direction.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint period=13; // Moving averages period input bool NRTR=true; // NRTR form input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of submitted alerts input uint AlertBar=0; // The bar, from which the alert is
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 19.07.2008.
Fig.1 The SSL_Channel_Chart indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1692
MACD_with_Crossing
Variation on the theme MACD, using the colored bars as the signals of entry and exit.DT-Pirson
The volatility indicator
AscTrend Expert Advisor
Trading strategy based on ASCTrend indicator as main signal, filtered by NRTR indicator and/or by TrendStrength indicator.Didi Index
Didi Index mql5 source code.