SSL_Channel_Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Kalenzo

A variant of the SSL indicator performed in the form of the channel and represented as the colored cloud. The indicator submits alert when the trend changes its direction.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint   period=13;           // Moving averages period
input bool   NRTR=true;           // NRTR form
input int    Shift=0;             // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
input uint   AlertCount=0;        // Number of submitted alerts
input uint   AlertBar=0;          // The bar, from which the alert is

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 19.07.2008. 

Fig.1 The SSL_Channel_Chart indicator

Fig.1 The SSL_Channel_Chart indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1692

