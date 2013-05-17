CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MACD_with_Crossing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
15344
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
macd_with_crossing.mq5 (12.64 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

mladen

Variation on the MACD theme using the colored bars as the signals of entry and exit. The cloud color of the MACD corresponds to the trend direction.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 20.07.2008.

Fig.1 The MACD_with_Crossing indicator

Fig.1 The MACD_with_Crossing indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1691

DT-Pirson DT-Pirson

The volatility indicator

SSL SSL

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two Moving Averages in the form of NRTR

SSL_Channel_Chart SSL_Channel_Chart

A variant of the SSL indicator performed in the form of the channel and represented as the colored cloud with the filling of alerts when the direction of the trend changes

AscTrend Expert Advisor AscTrend Expert Advisor

Trading strategy based on ASCTrend indicator as main signal, filtered by NRTR indicator and/or by TrendStrength indicator.