Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MACD_with_Crossing - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 15344
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
mladen
Variation on the MACD theme using the colored bars as the signals of entry and exit. The cloud color of the MACD corresponds to the trend direction.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 20.07.2008.
Fig.1 The MACD_with_Crossing indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1691
The volatility indicatorSSL
A semaphore signal indicator that uses two Moving Averages in the form of NRTR
A variant of the SSL indicator performed in the form of the channel and represented as the colored cloud with the filling of alerts when the direction of the trend changesAscTrend Expert Advisor
Trading strategy based on ASCTrend indicator as main signal, filtered by NRTR indicator and/or by TrendStrength indicator.