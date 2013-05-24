Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Didi Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 22439
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Odir Aguiar (Didi).
Indicator developed by Brazilian analyst Odir Aguiar (Didi), consists of "Moving Averages", known as Didi's needles, which allows the visualization of reversal points.
The concept is very simple, when you insert 3 Moving Averages on display, one of three periods, an 8 and the other 20, there appears the formation of the indicator which works on an axis or center line 0. The needles occur when the intersection of averages comes closest to the line 0.
Recommendations:
- The indicator works best in higher liquidity assets.
Trading strategy based on ASCTrend indicator as main signal, filtered by NRTR indicator and/or by TrendStrength indicator.SSL_Channel_Chart
A variant of the SSL indicator performed in the form of the channel and represented as the colored cloud with the filling of alerts when the direction of the trend changes
The MA will automatically recalculate the period if there are any changes in time frame.InverseReaction
This indicator is based on the idea of that an unusual impact in price changes will be adjusted by an inverse reaction.