DinapoliTargets - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Aleksey Lebedev
- 10809
This is MQL5 version of DinapoliTargets indicator. The ZigZag indicator is added to the chart.
It plots several horizontal lines after determination of the local peak/bottom. The white line is the entry point, the remained lines are targets, the first target is the most probable. The stop line is red.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/164
