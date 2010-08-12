CodeBaseSections
DinapoliTargets - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mishanya | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Aleksey Lebedev
Views:
10809
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Updated:
This is MQL5 version of DinapoliTargets indicator. The ZigZag indicator is added to the chart.

It plots several horizontal lines after determination of the local peak/bottom. The white line is the entry point, the remained lines are targets, the first target is the most probable. The stop line is red.

Dinapoli Targets indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/164

TicksFile TicksFile

This Expert Advisor allows you to save infomation about the ticks, actual or simulated in Strategy Tester.

Relative Strength Index of Volatility Relative Strength Index of Volatility

The Relative Strength Index, applied to standard deviation of price.

Dual Trix Expert Advisor Dual Trix Expert Advisor

It uses martingale, the number of doublings is limited.

An Expert Advisor, based on Bollinger Bands ® An Expert Advisor, based on Bollinger Bands ®

This Expert Advisor is based on Bollinger Bands. It uses trend-following strategy and Bollinger Bands indicator.